GALVESTON
It was like staring at a boiling pot of water.
Friendswood coach Daron Scott saw it coming. Ball High coach Amanda King was convinced it was going to happen. It happens on a regular basis.
Bebe Galloway was going to dominate.
And behind Galloway’s monster second half, the Lady Tors put themselves in position for what could be a three-way split of the District 22-5A girls basketball title with a 49-33 win over the Lady Mustangs on Friday night.
“When she puts her mind to it, she’s tough. She kind of just willed her team to that victory,” said Scott, who watched Galloway power her way to 25 points and 15 rebounds, including seven off the offensive glass. “I think she had awesome big game with a lot of stakes to it.”
With the win, Ball High, Friendswood and Goose Creek Memorial are headed toward a share of the season championship.
“The girls have known this was going to be a good game and were just doing their best to prepare for it, going all out to be ready to avenge their loss,’’ said King, whose club lost by 12 to Friendswood in January.
This meeting, however, was up-for-grabs throughout a sloppy first half as Ball High managed a precarious 19-16 lead.
Then Galloway went off. Again. She’s done it all season.
The junior manhandled inside for a numbing 13-point, eight-rebound third quarter, yet the Lady Tors led by a slim 32-26 margin heading into the final period.
Then Ariana Smith joined the show.
Smith lit the Lady 'Stangs with 12 fourth-period points as Ball High quickly pulled away. Smith opened the frame with a long 3-pointer and later added seven straight points to seal the game and push the Lady Tors to 11-2 in district play, 17-10 overall. Friendswood dropped to 11-2, 20-8 overall, as Ashlyn Mason led the way with eight points.
“When the shots aren’t falling, you’ve got to do other things. We lost to a good team tonight,” said Scott. “When you watch a player like that that’s pretty dominant, at times it takes the wind out of your sails.
“I told the girls that basketball is a game of runs. They made their run and we couldn’t’ make ours.”
King knew the 6-foot Galloway would find her game after a so-so first half, which included just three rebounds.
“I wasn’t worried. I knew she’d find her rhythm. There was no doubt there,” said King. “She’s the type of player that once the ball gets into her hands and she’s within shooting range of the basket, you know something good is going to happen.
“I was pleased with the way she played … the way all of them played.”
