Texas City receiver Donovan Avery finds running room on the outside as he heads to the end zone in the first quarter against the Nederland Bulldogs at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
The Clear Springs Chargers rush onto the field for the second half against Dickinson at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
Texas City receiver Donovan Avery finds running room on the outside as he heads to the end zone in the first quarter against the Nederland Bulldogs at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
The UIL football postseason showed just how cruel it can be, as Galveston County’s impressive group of nine teams in the playoffs was whittled down to just three in last week’s bi-district competition.
And, the county’s three area-round qualifiers — Dickinson and Clear Springs in Region III-6A-I and Texas City in Region III-5A-II — face daunting challenges in this week’s playoff matchups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.