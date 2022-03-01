Dickinson Gator Patrick Williams (23) goes up for the jumper during the first half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston.
Dickinson Gator Patrick Williams (23) goes up for the dunk during the first half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston.
Dickinson Gator Patrick Williams (23) drives to the basket during the first half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston.
Dickinson Gator Jayson McGaskey-Caldwell (13) drives to the basket during the first half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston.
Dickinson Gator Jayson McGaskey-Caldwell (13) was blocked by Shadow Creek Johnny Williams during the first half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston.
Dickinson Gator Jayson McGaskey-Caldwell (13) drives to the basket during the second half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston. Shadow Creek defeated Dickinson 53-47.
Dickinson Gator cheerleaders celebrate as the game is tie during the second half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston. Shadow Creek defeated Dickinson 53-47.
Dickinson Gator fans celebrate as the game is tie during the second half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston. Shadow Creek defeated Dickinson 53-47.
Dickinson Gator Donovan Green (12) drives to the basket for a layup during the second half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston. Shadow Creek defeated Dickinson 53-47.
Dickinson Gator Donovan Green (12) drives to the basket for a layup is blocked by Shadow Creek Shawn Jones (5)during the second half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston. Shadow Creek defeated Dickinson 53-47.
Dickinson Gator Donovan Green (12) collects the rebound and attempts to drive to the basket for a layup is blocked by Shadow Creek Shawn Jones (5)during the second half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston. Shadow Creek defeated Dickinson 53-47.
Dickinson Gator Qasim Boyd (4) drives to the basket for a layup is blocked by Shadow Creek Lucious Jackson (4) during the second half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston. Shadow Creek defeated Dickinson 53-47.
Shadow Creek Shawn Jones (5) dunks the ball on Dickinson Gator Ethan Johnson and Chase Garcia during the second half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston. Shadow Creek defeated Dickinson 53-47.
Shadow Creek Shawn Jones (5) dunks the ball on Dickinson Gator Ethan Johnson and Chase Garcia during the second half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston. Shadow Creek defeated Dickinson 53-47.
Dickinson Gator head coach Jason Wilson looks on his players during the second half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston. Shadow Creek defeated Dickinson 53-47.
Dickinson Gator head coach Jason Wilson reacts during the second half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston. Shadow Creek defeated Dickinson 53-47.
Dickinson Gator Chase Johnson (1) streaks the ball away from Shadow Creek Lucious Jackson (4) during the second half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston. Shadow Creek defeated Dickinson 53-47.
Dickinson Gator Donovan Pointer (11) goes up for the jumper during the first half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium on Tuesday in Houston.
Dickinson Gator heard coach Jason Wilson reacts during the first half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston.
Dickinson Gator Seth Jones (0) drives to the basket during the first half of action between Dickinson Gators vs. Shadow Creek playoff game at Del Mar Stadium, Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Houston.
In a matchup between similarly athletic, defensive-minded squads, it was simply not Dickinson’s night as Shadow Creek edged the Gators 53-47 in a Region III-6A quarterfinal playoff game Tuesday night at Delmar Fieldhouse.
