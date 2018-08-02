The 10th annual Kick Off By The Creek did not disappoint its attendees because the participants had some notable achievements throughout the day.
The Clear Brook Wolverines, Dickinson Gators, Clear Falls Knights, Clear Creek Wildcats, Clear Springs Chargers and Clear Lake Falcons all showed up to the event. Each team’s head coach had to give the “most spirited speech” compared to other districts who do a “crying towel speech.”
The Wolverines’ first-year head coach Lupe Flores went first, but he never seemed to be fazed.
“I’m just very passionate about what I do,” Flores said.
Flores talked about his core values for Clear Brook football, which are class, integrity and total effort. He also talked about Wolverine culture, which is love the process, be positive and enthusiastic, compete, be tough — not a frame of mind but an action, be selfless, disciplined, finish everything and be detail oriented.
“I’m going to tell you all a little bit about our program and not a lot of it’s going to be about football,” Flores said during his speech. “Because at Brook football, it’s the smallest thing we work on, our job as coaches every day is to build great young men that become great fathers and great husbands, and that’s where we keep our focus.”
After Flores’ speech was over, Gators’ head coach John Snelson was next and gave a heart warming speech. He talked about Hurricane Harvey and how it affected his team. He also appreciated how some coaches reached out to him personally to help him and Dickinson.
“I hated that there had to be a tragedy to bring us all together like that,” Snelson said during his speech. “We all focus on our own personal lives, and there’s nothing wrong with that, we absolutely have to, but sometimes we forget what’s really important, and that’s community. That’s our total family.”
Flores was excited about the event. However, he wasn’t told until the day before the event that it was going to be a competition. It also appeared Flores had some beginners’ luck.
The three judges who judged each head coach’s speech selected Flores as the winner. Chair of the board of directors for the League City Chamber of Commerce Rebecca Lilley presented the trophy to Flores.
“Well, it feels good to be able to get recognized, but at the end of the day, it comes down to — Can we apply to what’s said up on stage in school?” Flores said afterwards.
Clear Lake and Clear Creek’s bands were both participating at the event, and they even had a drumline battle. After the battle was over, it was a tie.
Another particular aspect about the Kick Off By The Creek is the time limit each coach has before they get a penalty flag. If a head coach goes over his speech’s time limit, a referee will come up to him and throw a penalty flag and blow his whistle.
The referee, Dwayne Lane, did not even receive an opportunity to throw his penalty flag once. Although, the last head coach to give his speech was Falcons’ head coach Larry McRae, and he almost went over his allotted time.
“Maybe I won’t go over,” McRae said before he began his speech.
He was about to become the only coach to receive a penalty flag. As referee Lane began his throwing motion for the penalty flag, McRae finished his speech just in time.
It was Flores’ first time at Kick Off By The Creek, and he won. But, Flores said it was more important to come together for this event.
“It’s just a neat event being able to meet a bunch of community members, school board members, the people in this room. That’s what drives a lot of our programs, and they are our supporters,” he said.
