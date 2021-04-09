Friendswood’s Cameryn Peter fights for a pass against Magnolia’s Gabriella Palomino during the first half of a Region III-5A final matchup at Huffman ISD Falcon Stadium in Huffman on Friday, April 9, 2021.
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs celebrate a goal by Brooke Spinks, second from left, during the second half of a Region III-5A final matchup with Magnolia at Huffman ISD Falcon Stadium in Huffman on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Friendswood’s Olivia Schmidt is fouled by Magnolia goalie Taylor Sanderson during the second half of a Region III-5A final matchup at Huffman ISD Falcon Stadium in Huffman on Friday, April 9, 2021. Sanderson received a yellow card for the infraction and then a red card for arguing the call.
Friendswood’s Victoria Davis and her Lady Mustang teammates rejoice after their 1-0 victory over Magnolia in the Region III-5A final at Huffman ISD Falcon Stadium in Huffman on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Friendswood’s Olivia Schmidt and Magnolia’s Skyler Replogle go up for a header during the first half of a Region III-5A final matchup at Huffman ISD Falcon Stadium in Huffman on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Friendswood’s Bailey Havens heads a pass during the first half of a Region III-5A final matchup with Magnolia at Huffman ISD Falcon Stadium in Huffman on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Friendswood’s Pumarie Madden fields a pass in front of Magnolia’s Danika Etter during the first half of a Region III-5A final matchup at Huffman ISD Falcon Stadium in Huffman on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Friendswood’s Emma Saldana, left, and her teammates celebrate after defeating Magnolia 1-0 in a Region III-5A final matchup at Huffman ISD Falcon Stadium in Huffman on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Friendswood’s Bailey Havens goes up for a header in traffic during the first half of a Region III-5A final matchup with Magnolia at Huffman ISD Falcon Stadium in Huffman on Friday, April 9, 2021.
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs soccer program completed a long road back to the state’s final four, winning the Region III-5A championship with a 1-0 victory over Magnolia on Friday night at Huffman ISD Falcon Stadium.
