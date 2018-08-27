LEAGUE CITY
High school district team tennis gets underway today with an intriguing neighborhood showdown in 24-6A.
The Clear Creek Wildcats head over to Clear Falls to take on first-year coach Adam Kent and his Knights in a 3:30 p.m. start.
At the same time, Dickinson will visit Clear Brook for the Gators’ district opener, while Clear Springs, with a bye date, will get in one more non-district warmup today at Pasadena Dobie.
“It should be an exciting day of action,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said of the Wildcats-Knights matchup. “There’ll be a couple of big matches to watch right off the bat.”
Both involve the two teams’ top boy and girl players, each of which were regional qualifiers last spring.
In the No. 1 boys’ singles, Clear Creek’s Carter Crookston and Clear Falls’ Reid Collier will face off. Then in the girls’ top singles matchup, the Wildcats’ Alejandra Lopez meets the Knights’ Brissa Mendoza.
Clear Creek enters district with a 3-4 record after going 1-3 in this past weekend’s Fort Bend Dual-a-thon. The Wildcats beat George Ranch 10-3, but lost to Fort Bend Austin (10-4), Fort Bend Ridge Point (16-3) and Harlingen (10-0).
“My goal is with all the matches we’ve played up until this point, we are match play ready as we head into district,” Geise said. “Our kids have played a lot of tennis and battled in tough, hot elements.”
Dickinson, meantime, got into the win column with a 12-7 non-district victory at home on Friday against Texas City.
“It was a great tune-up before we play Brook,” Gators head coach Christopher Reyes said.
Dickinson’s top two girls, Cecilia Chong and John’Na Baldwin, both won handily in singles, and Reyes was pleased with the singles performances of the boys’ Emery Reisetter and Samuel Stephens.
Shining at the No. 3 boys doubles was the Gators’ tandem of Mike Nguyen and Jordan Parker.
Also recording a clutch 8-1 win was Dickinson’s mixed doubles sister-brother pair of Harrah and Samuel Stephens.
“We have been getting stronger through experience, and our numbers have raised the level of competition at practice for the first time since I have been here,” Reyes said. “Our junior varsity players are working hard to get in the top seven.
“We are looking forward to surprising people in our district this year. No one should take us for granted.”
As for Clear Springs, the Chargers started the fall season on Friday with an 11-8 win at La Porte.
“We looked good at the No. 1 doubles on both sides and squeaked out a few lower matches,” Clear Springs co-head coach Gregg Parker said.
Along with the No. 1 teams of the boys’ Zander Cromwell/Kevin Larios and the girls’ Sarah Saweris/Ali Schwartz, Parker cited the singles play of Larios and Cromwell in the top two boys’ positions and that of Kyle Hubbard at No. 6.
Hubbard, one of several promising freshmen in the Knights’ lineup, won in straight sets, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1.
The county’s other three team tennis competitors – Friendswood, Ball High and Texas City – have another week to prepare for their upcoming District 23-5A schedule.
Coach David Cook’s Mustangs, the heavy favorites to win 23-5A, also took part in the Fort Bend Dual-a-thon, beating Ridge Point, 12-7, and Clute Brazoswood, 17-2, while losing to Fort Bend Clements, 16-3.
“We are doing pretty well with a lot of the things we are working on,” Cook said. “We are still trying to figure out one or two doubles pairings, but we feel pretty good about where we are heading.
“Our main focus is to be match tough and ready for the playoffs once we get there.”
In the loss to Clements, Quinn Radtke shocked two-time state qualifier Megan Tripathy in the No. 1 girls’ singles, 8-2, and also teamed up with Maura Mitchell to win the top doubles.
Also winning against Clements in girls’ singles was Adri McElwain.
Friendswood (5-2) plays host to Deer Park today, starting at 3:30 p.m.
