GATORS FAST FACTS
Head coach: John Snelson (7th year)
2018 record: 10-2, 5-1 in District 24-6A (lost to North Shore, 65-21, in area round)
Returning starters: 6 offense, 7 defense
Key players: QB Chris Welch, WR Darryl Harris, TE Donovan Green, CB Donald Warnell, LB/DE Keith Cooper, DE Derrick Martin
HOT READ
Since the start of the 2014 season, John Snelson has led the Gators to a 53-10 record that includes four campaigns of at least 10 wins. However, Dickinson has seen its season end in the area round two of the past three years, including last year’s setback to eventual Class 6A-I state champion North Shore.
The Gators have the firepower necessary to make a deep run, beginning with second-team all-state quarterback Chris Welch and rising star receiver Darryl Harris to go along with a promising pair of backs in Donavan Bradley and Dailon Farmer. Defensively, Donald Warnell has emerged as one of the state’s top lockdown corners and anchors a secondary deep with talent and experience. The potential for a deep postseason run is in place, but the Gators know they’ll likely have to get past North Shore to realize that vision. An early season trip to state powerhouse Allen also will give the Gators a clear read on where they stand among the 6A elite.
– Brandon C. Williams
PLAYER TO WATCH
Donavan Green, sophomore, TE
The next great Gators tight end caught just two passes last season, but the 6-4, 215-pounder already has received offers from LSU and Oklahoma. If defenses focus too much on Harris and/or the run game, Green and his freakish athletic ability will make opponents pay.
– Brandon C. Williams
QUOTABLE
“Our staff feels really, really good about this team. We think this team has a chance to be as good as any team we’ve had here. If we’re clicking come playoff time, I think we can go very far into the playoffs.”
– Gators head coach John Snelson on the potential of the 2019 squad
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 vs George Ranch, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Allen, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs Dawson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Katy Taylor, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Clear Creek, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs Clear Falls, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Clear Springs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs Clear Brook, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Alvin, 7 p.m.
