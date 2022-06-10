Dickinson’s Emery Allen, right, makes the game-winning touchdown catch against Texas City’s Marquis Thompson on the final play of a seven on seven game at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson of Friday, June 10, 2022.
Texas City’s Caleb Bell loses his helmet but hangs on to the ball for a touchdown during the second half of a seven on seven game against Dickinson at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson of Friday, June 10, 2022.
Texas City’s Marquis Thompson hauls in an interception on a pass intended for Dickinson’s Zyon Little during the first half of a seven on seven game at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson of Friday, June 10, 2022.
Dickinson’s Emery Allen, right, makes the game-winning touchdown catch against Texas City’s Marquis Thompson on the final play of a seven on seven game at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson of Friday, June 10, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Caleb Bell loses his helmet but hangs on to the ball for a touchdown during the second half of a seven on seven game against Dickinson at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson of Friday, June 10, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Marquis Thompson hauls in an interception on a pass intended for Dickinson’s Zyon Little during the first half of a seven on seven game at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson of Friday, June 10, 2022.
There are only ten Fridays from the start of the 2022 high school football season, yet the vibe at Sam Vitanza Stadium for Friday's state 7on7 qualifying tournament offered a small sample of how the fall could develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.