FRIENDSWOOD
It was as masterful as it was efficient. Not a wasted movement on the mound, and plenty of movement with every pitch.
Guy Garibay, Dickinson’s pitching ace, had Clear Brook handcuffed.
“It’s hard to beat a guy like that,” said Wolverines head coach Gene Flores. “In his mind, he’s going to win every battle.”
Garibay did just that, allowing only back-to-back third-inning singles in an otherwise methodical and compact 7-0 District 24-6A baseball victory on Tuesday night.
“He’s got good movement on the ball. It’s not like he throws soft, he throws pretty hard for a lefty,” said Dickinson coach Bo Davis. “He throws a lot of different arm angles … has a lot going on out there.”
Garibay faced just three batters over the minimum of 21, yielding singles to Anthony Benavides and Jacob Martinez. Martinez also reached in the first on a catcher interference call.
Beyond that, Clear Brook managed just three outfield fly ball outs as Garibay’s steady diet of pitch location yielded five strikeouts and a succession of ground ball putouts and infield popups.
“He doesn’t let the game slow down. He’s a fast worker,” Flores said. “Guys like that are going to be successful, especially when you throw strikes.”
“He has a lot of deliveries and arm angles, but you know what? He’s just an athlete. He competes, he looks like a ballplayer. You can tell he’s just competitive. When you can win mentally, you’re already 1 and 0.”
After a slow start with the bats, the Gators put up six runs in the last three innings as they improved to 7-2 in district play. Clear Brook dropped to 2-6.
Byron Pugh scored in the third as the Gators took advantage of a pair of Wolverine throwing errors for a 1-0 edge.
Clear Brook starter Carson Wagner kept the ball down and away from Dickinson’s batters early on, but in the fifth, he left a breaking ball up in the zone which Landon Roque drilled over the left field fence to make it 3-0.
Garibay and Terry Stenson added run-scoring singles as part of a three-run sixth and Ethan Payne came through with a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh for the Gators, who will host the Wolverines to complete the series at 6 p.m. Friday.
Davis was not concerned with his team’s slow offensive start.
“That happens from time to time. People play you tough, people aren’t going to roll over for you,” he said. “They’re going to come out and give you their best game because it’s a big game for them.
“We talk about those things … keep the pressure on, keep bringing it, keep making them make plays.”
