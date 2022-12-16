One minute, Hitchcock was cruising along with a comfortable 16-point lead and in a blink of an eye, Ball High cut its deficit to two points.
Just like that, it was a basketball game again.
In the end, though, the Bulldogs made enough plays down the stretch to post a 57-49 boys high school win in a contest which left the coaches scratching their heads.
“We’ve got to be able to blow it open. We had a chance to a couple of times,” said Chris Jordan, head coach of Hitchcock. “I know we’re still a bit rusty, but some time we’ve got to stop that football excuse. That’s out the window.”
The Bulldogs, now 6-6, led 28-15 at halftime and after a Damien McDaniel rebound bucket with a minute left in the third period, the hosts were up 43-27.
Then, the winds shifted toward the Tors.
Will Cianfrini drilled two long 3-pointers in the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter, which lit the fuse on a 19-5 run. When Eric Horn hit a corner jumper, Ball High trailed by only two at 48-46 with 3:25 left.
A minute later, Taron Elam buried a baseline shot for Hitchcock while Connor O’Donohoe countered with a lay-in as the Bulldogs strained for a 52-49 edge.
McDaniel then kept a cool head for Hitchcock by finishing off a driving layup and adding three free throws in the last 1:06 to put a lid on the victory.
McDaniel finished with 23 points, while Lloyd Jones III added 15 points and nine rebounds.
“We’ve just got to get focused for 32 minutes. Sixteen minutes won’t do it,” said Jerald Temple, Ball High’s head coach. “We missed way too many chip shots. We probably missed a dozen or so within a foot of the basket. Kids are going to have to grow out of that.”
Cianfrini led the Tors (4-6) with 25 points, 22 coming in the second half, while O’Donohoe added nine points.
Hitchcock next has a district home date with East Bernard on Monday while Ball High takes on Friendswood on Tuesday.
“We just have to get a lot better,” Temple said. “We have to get a lot more focused … in practice, in games, on the bench, on the bus ride. Today, I thought our focus was lacking.”
Even in victory, Jordan had similar sentiments toward his club.
“We’ve got to do a better job executing against the zone,” he said. “We’ve seen a bunch of zone defenses and we get so stagnant.
“We’ve got to learn how to win close games. We’ve got to be able to take some punches and be able to dish some punches out, too.”
