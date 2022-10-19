Friendswood and Clear Springs are the county's last hopes to reach next week's team tennis state tournament in College Station.
The Region III-5A favored Mustangs, 10-0 quarterfinal winners over Baytown Sterling, plan, in fact, on making it a return trip to Aggieland as they play their regional semifinal at College Station High School on Thursday against Montgomery Lake Creek, starting at 8:30 a.m.
Then, later at 1:30 p.m., the Chargers take on the state's No. 1-ranked team, Houston Memorial, in the Region III-6A semifinals at Deer Park High School's south campus. Clear Springs beat District 24-6A rival Clear Lake in its quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday, 10-7.
Meanwhile, knocked out of the playoff picture on Tuesday was 24-6A champion Clear Creek as the Wildcats fell to No. 21 state-ranked Pearland Dawson, 10-6.
"We did beat Lake Creek (14-5) in August," Friendswood head coach David Cook said. "I know we are playing better since then, but I expect they will be improved, too. Most of the matches then were pretty tight."
Looking back at the first meeting, the Mustangs swept the boys doubles and eventually led going into the singles, 5-2.
"Not too long afterwards, we realized our doubles wasn't really lined up with our best lineup combos and switched a lot," Cook said. "We did much better after we got that sorted."
Friendswood advances with the region's No. 1 ranking and No. 11 state-wide with an impressive 18-2 record. Lake Creek, a 10-7 quarterfinal winner over Lake Belton, enters the match at No. 25 in the state.
As for the Chargers, they are making their second straight regional semifinal appearance after stunning Clear Lake, the second-place finishers in 24-6A.
Against Clear Lake, Clear Springs owned a slim 4-3 lead after the doubles, but, "actually it could have been 5-2," Chargers head coach Gregg Parker said, noting his team let a golden opportunity slip away on the boys' side.
But, “Our three boys doubles (Arthur Esenaliev/Timur Esenaliev) won again like they did the last time we played Lake,” Parker said. “With the twins winning, that gave us our 4-3 lead.”
In the singles, Clear Springs answered with key wins by the boys' Roshin Kamath, Heintje Unson and Arthur Esenaliev, and the girls' Merlova Johnson, Courtney Nguyen and Maddie Duong.
Nguyen, like she did last year against Dawson, recorded the match clincher, rallying past Layla Qutub in the No. 4 matchup, 6-1, 7-6 (9-7). At one point in the second set, Nguyen trailed 0-4 but worked her back into the second-set tiebreaker.
"Good thing she did, because we were losing the last two matches still on the courts," Parker said. “If Courtney doesn’t close it out, we probably end up losing.”
Overall, "Our kids played great," he added. "We won matches we were supposed to win and a couple that maybe we shouldn't have."
Arthur Esenaliev, for one, rallied for a 1-6, 6-2, 10-1 comeback in the No. 5 singles.
"Arthur is one of our 12 seniors that have led us all season and won big matches when we needed it," Parker said.
"We are happy to get to play (Memorial) and want to see how we match up against the state's best. Hopefully we can play loose and see what we can do. They will be the favorite on paper, but we play hard and with poise, so who knows?"
In Clear Creek's loss to Dawson, the Wildcats could not overcome a 4-3 deficit.
"The goal was for us to be up 4-3 after the doubles, but we fell just short," Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. "However, we did have a little momentum as our line one boys doubles (Bryan Langford/Vincent Risoldi) and line three boys doubles (Kai Chen/Dylan Ferraro) won back-to-back matches to finish the doubles play.
"Unfortunately, Dawson's girls were just a little too strong as we couldn't find any rhythm in singles to put a dent in the score."
Geise quickly added, "But I'm so proud of what this Creek team accomplished this season. A coach can never be upset with a 14-3 overall record."
REGION III SEMIFINALS
• Class 5A
Friendswood vs. Montgomery Lake Creek at College Station High School, 8:30 a.m. Thursday
• Class 6A
Clear Springs vs. Houston Memorial at Deer Park High School (south campus), 1:30 p.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.