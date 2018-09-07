Scores and player statistics from Galveston County high school football games
O’Connell 36
Pasadena First Baptist 13
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers sent their fans home with a dominant win Friday night over Pasadena First Baptist at Kermit Courville Stadium.
After taking a 6-0 lead through the first quarter, the Bucs ballooned that advantage to 20-0 by halftime. O’Connell still had the shutout going, leading 28-0, after three quarters before First Baptist finally got in the board in the final period.
O’Connell’s Chris Horton simply could not be stopped on the ground, tallying 273 yards and four touchdowns on just four carries. Quarterback Tanner Adkins had a solid showing with 120 yards and a TD on 8-for-15 passing, and Sam Wisener was the team’s leading receiver with 95 yards and a TD on seven catches.
Leading the Bucs’ defense Friday were Trey Cotton with nine tackles, John Godinich with eight tackles and Horton with six tackles.
The Bucs, now 1-1 on the season, will look to add another one to the win column in their next game, which will be 7 p.m. Friday at Evadale.
Danbury 38
Bay Area Christian 30
LEAGUE CITY
Despite being snakebit by turnovers and down 30-7 at halftime, the Bay Area Christian Broncos battled to nearly pull out an improbable win before ultimately falling just short in their home opener Friday against Danbury.
Broncos running back Decapprio Selexman had a strong outing with 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns (10 yards, 3 yards). Fullback Matt Merritt added 60 yards on the ground. Jackson Collins had 55 yards passing.
Christian McDonough had a 25-yard TD, and Peyton Grigsby had a 15-yard score.
Bay Area Christian fell to 0-2 on the season with the loss, and will look to get on track in next Friday’s game 7 p.m. at The Woodlands John Cooper.
Other score:
High Island 52, Orange Community Christian 6
— James LaCombe
