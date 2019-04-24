PEARLAND
Chargers designated player Jenna Bell crushed a two-run home run for the go-ahead score, and Clear Springs overcame a rough start to come away with a 6-4 win over the Pearland Lady Oilers in Wednesday’s Region III-6A bi-district playoff game at Pearland High School.
“It made me feel like a really good leader, and it made me feel like I got the energy back up for the team, because we were getting kind of down,” Bell said about her game-winning blast. “Our dugout was really happy, and our energy just got brought up.”
Clear Springs now holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series with Game 2 scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Clear Springs High School.
“We’ve got to start much better and not put ourselves in a hole,” Clear Springs head coach Jennifer Knight said about her team's approach to Game 2.
The Chargers took an early lead with two runs in the top of the first, but squandered the advantage with a sloppy bottom half of the inning.
Shortstop Demi Elder led off the game with a single, but after a strikeout and fielder’s choice, two were away in the inning. Catcher Kelly Baker walked on four pitches to extend the inning, and third baseman Alyssa Garza had a clutch RBI single with an additional run scoring on an error during the play.
Pearland got its four-run bottom of the first started with back-to-back singles from left fielder Gabrielle Davila and center fielder Bridgette Verchiens, and then consecutive errors allowed each runner to score. Second baseman Maddison Guillen’s two-run double gave the Lady Oilers a 4-2 lead.
After that inning, though, the Chargers were rock solid with no more errors in the field, and starting pitcher Emma Strood threw six shutout innings with only two hits and no walks after the tough first inning.
“We could have easily given up or made more errors, but we came back and we fought, and it’s a great victory against a great team,” Knight said. (Strood) calmed herself down. She’s a freshman on the mound, but she does a great job out there, and she understands the game.”
Then, it was just a matter of chipping away at Pearland’s lead for the Chargers, starting in the top of the fourth.
With two outs, left fielder Claire Pollack reached on an error and second baseman Malorie Langford walked to get Clear Springs back to the top of its order, and Elder lined an RBI single to center field to cut the Pearland lead to 4-3.
In the top of the fifth, it was Bell’s time to chime in. With two outs, Garza singled, and then Bell annihilated the first pitch she saw, sending a towering shot over the left field wall.
“I was just like, ‘I have to do something, I can’t get out right here,’” Bell said. “She pitched me inside — my favorite pitch — and I just hit it.”
The Chargers added an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Garza hit an out-out RBI single that brought home courtesy runner Lilly Hardy, running for Baker who had singled in the prior at-bat.
Leading Clear Springs in the batter’s box were Garza (3-for-4, two RBIs, one run), Bell (2-for-4, two RBIs, one run) and Elder (2-for-4, one RBI). Strood (single) and center fielder Kaylee Thomas (single) had the Chargers’ other two base knocks.
Strood finished with a final pitching line of seven innings, five hits, four runs (zero earned), no walks and eight strikeouts.
