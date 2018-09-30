Whether it’s in the rugged Class 5A districts or the surprising Class 6A district, crucial matchups are abundant, even at this early stage of the district schedule. That’ll be the case this week as the season marches on.
WEEK 5 OBSERVATIONS
• Iron sharpens iron: It could have been easy for the Clear Springs Chargers to grow frustrated, as they went 1-3 in what was one of the most difficult non-district schedules in the state. But, after Friday’s District 24-6A opener, Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey said that when the team reviewed those first four games, the positives out-weighed the negatives by a rate of about three-to-one.
That positive growth for the team clearly showed with a 64-27 win over Clear Falls to get off to a 1-0 start in district play. Testing themselves against the cream of the crop before district should make the Chargers a force to be reckoned with in 24-6A.
• Cardiac ‘Cats: In the games they’ve had a chance to win at the end, the Clear Creek Wildcats — and specifically kicker Christian Hernandez — have had ice water in their veins in the clutch.
For the second time already this season, the Wildcats have had a game-winning drive that ended with a game-winning field goal booted through the uprights in the final seconds when they defeated Clear Brook, 30-27, to win their district opener.
WEEK 6 GAME TO WATCH
• Friendswood at Ball High: Both teams flashed potent and balanced offensive attacks. Friendswood (4-0, 1-0 in district) handled Texas City, while a rusty Ball High (2-1, 0-1) saw mistakes cost them against Richmond Foster after not having a game in the two previous weeks due to a cancellation and a scheduled bye.
Both teams will look to spread it out on offense, with the Mustangs led by sophomore quarterback Luke Grden, and junior running back Clarence Dalton is the player to watch for the Tors.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Courville Stadium.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE
Clear Creek at Dickinson, 7 p.m. Friday
Clear Falls vs. Clear Brook (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Alvin Shadow Creek at Texas City, 7 p.m. Friday
Baytown Lee at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m. Friday
High Island at Houston Emery-Weiner, 6 p.m. Saturday
Bye: Clear Springs, La Marque, Hitchcock, Bay Area Christian, O’Connell
DISTRICT GLIMPSE
• District 24-6A standings
Clear Creek — 1-0
Clear Springs — 1-0
Dickinson — 1-0
Alvin — 0-0
Clear Brook — 0-1
Clear Falls — 0-1
Clear Lake — 0-1
• Last week’s results
Clear Creek 30, Clear Brook 27
Clear Springs 64, Clear Falls 27
Dickinson 49, Clear Lake 7
Bye: Alvin
• District 10-5A-I standings
Alvin Shadow Creek — 1-0
Friendswood — 1-0
Richmond Foster — 1-0
Rosenberg Terry — 1-0
Angleton — 0-1
Ball High — 0-1
Fort Bend Hightower — 0-1
Texas City — 0-1
• Last week’s results
Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Angleton 14
Foster 34, Ball High 24
Friendswood 34, Texas City 14
Terry 7, Hightower 3
• District 12-5A-II standings
Barbers Hill — 1-0
Crosby — 1-0
Nederland — 1-0
Port Neches-Groves — 1-0
Baytown Lee — 0-1
Dayton — 0-1
Santa Fe — 0-1
Vidor — 0-1
• Last week’s results
Barbers Hill 31, Dayton 28
Crosby 42, Vidor 36
PN-G 49, Lee 28
Nederland 21, Santa Fe 0
