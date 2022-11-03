Shooting its highest score of the season, Ball High AJROTC defeated Dayton MCJROTC 953.1 to 816.8 last week in the National Air Rifle League.

Ball High AJROTC was led by Elisabeth Warner, who shot a 263.6. The remaining contributing members were Jace Apple, Thaddeus Dean and Alianna Sierra. They are coached by Mark Knight.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription