LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers stumbled late in their match Friday night against Pearland Dawson, but rebounded emphatically to record a 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 15-9 win over a top-notch Lady Eagles team.
“I’m proud of the character that we showed on the court tonight and the mental toughness,” Clear Springs head coach Shannon McClellen said. “We didn’t have the best fourth set showing, and we were able to come out from the beginning of the fifth set and start out strong and keep the lead.”
With Clear Springs leading 11-10 in what was a tight match throughout to that point, Dawson stunned the Chargers with an 8-0 run to take control of the fourth set and extend the match. But, the Chargers responded with poise in the deciding fifth set, as they never trailed or even tied with Dawson in the frame to lock up the win.
With her team leading just 6-5, Chargers sophomore right-side hitter Alana Dawson recorded three of her match total 14 kills during a key stretch where Clear Springs out-scored the Lady Eagles, 6-2, to gain some breathing room.
“We talked a lot about what shots would be open instead of just trying to go up and hit hard every time and being smarter than we were in the fourth set,” Dawson said. “In the fourth set, we were getting blocked a lot. We’d died off in the fourth set.”
Sophomore outside hitter Shiya Richardson (22 kills, 20 digs) put down a kill to give the Chargers their largest lead of the match at 14-8 before Clear Springs closed things out.
The win avenges Clear Springs’ first-round playoff loss last year against a Lady Eagles team that eventually reached the regional semifinals.
“We wanted revenge, and we got it,” Richardson said.
An earlier turning point in the match came in the third set. With Clear Springs trailing, 21-23, the Chargers scored four unanswered points, led by Richardson and senior outside hitter Kenadee Poye, to take a two sets to one lead.
Senior libero Hannah Crawford led a strong, well-rounded defensive effort with 22 digs. Senior setter Massiel Coronado (33 assists) and junior setter Avery Reynolds (32 sets) teamed up to carry the load in the passing game.
Overall, the highly competitive match featured 36 ties and 16 lead changes — the bulk of which came in the first three sets.
“We play a pretty hard preseason for a reason,” McClellen said. “Whether you win or lose this match right here, it was a super high-level volleyball match, and you learn from it and you get better when you play kids like (Dawson star outside hitter) Kynnedi (Johnson) over there on the other side of the net.”
Clear Springs returns to action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Atascocita.
