Clear Creek’s Noah Ferraro makes a tag on Pearland’s Logan Scott at second base during the fifth inning of the the second game of a regional quarterfinal series at Pearland High School on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Clear Creek’s Caden Schindler, left, is congratulated by teammate Lucas Ferraro after scoring during the fifth inning of the the second game of a regional quarterfinal series at Pearland High School on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Pearland’s Logan Scott is safe at second base on a steal against Clear Creek’s Noah Ferraro during the fourth inning of the the second game of a regional quarterfinal series at Pearland High School on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Pearland’s Anthony Avalos runs past a hit on his way to third base during the first inning of the the second game of a regional quarterfinal series against Clear creek at Pearland High School on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Clear Creek’s Lucas Ferraro and his teammates walk from the field after a 2-6 loss to Pearland in the second game of a regional quarterfinal series at Pearland High School on Friday.
Pearland’s Brett Smajstrla scores past Clear Creek pitcher Tyler Austin, left, during the first inning of the second game in a regional quarterfinal series at Pearland High School on Friday.
Clear Creek’s Tyler Austin pitches during the first inning of the second game of a regional quarterfinal series against Pearland at Pearland High School on Friday.
A young Clear Creek fan greets players before the second game of a regional quarterfinal series against Pearland at Pearland High School on Friday, May 20, 2022.
