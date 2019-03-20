As the hierarchy begins to take shape for county softball teams in the 24-6A and 22-5A districts, a couple upcoming games will go a long way in further solidifying the standings as the halfway point of district play fast approaches.
Here is a look at what’s happening on the softball scene.
FRIDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
• Clear Falls at Clear Creek: Both these teams will be looking for a win to avoid their second district loss of the season and keep themselves firmly in the District 24-6A championship conversation when they go head-to-head 6:30 p.m. Friday.
In a district featuring excellent pitching, two of the best will square off in this matchup, so expect a pitcher’s duel. Clear Falls’ (4-1 in district) Ashlyn Strother hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of the district games so far, while Clear Creek’s (3-1) Meagan Lee already has three district shutouts to her name in 24-6A play.
Both teams’ only 24-6A loss of the season have come up against unbeaten Alvin (4-0) in a pair of 2-1 results. The Wildcats’ most recent district game was a 13-0 win over Clear Lake last Monday in which Lee tossed a no-hitter, while the Knights enter Friday night’s showdown coming off a 5-0 win over Clear Lake on Tuesday.
• Santa Fe at Texas City: Plenty more than just bragging rights will be at stake when these two long-time rivals meet in District 22-5A action 6:30 p.m. Friday.
For the hard-hitting Lady Indians (5-1 in district), they’ll be looking for a win to keep pace with the upper echelon of 22-5A, namely Friendswood (6-0) and Crosby (5-1). A win for the Lady Stings (3-3) would give a nice boost to their playoff chances.
Aside from their 8-3 loss to Friendswood, the Lady Indians have scored no fewer than eight runs in all of their district games, including Tuesday’s 15-5 romp of Goose Creek Memorial. Texas City will be looking to rebound from consecutive close losses against GCM, 5-3, last week and Crosby, 2-1, in extra innings Tuesday.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE FRIDAY
Ball High at Baytown Lee, 6:30 p.m.
Clear Springs at Clear Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Crosby at Friendswood, 6:30 p.m.
DISTRICT GLANCE
• District 24-6A standings
Alvin — 4-0
Clear Falls — 4-1
Clear Creek — 3-1
Clear Springs — 2-2
Clear Brook — 1-3
Dickinson — 1-4
Clear Lake — 0-4
Tuesday’s results:
Clear Falls 5, Clear Lake 0
Alvin 4, Clear Springs 2
Clear Brook 5, Dickinson 4
(Open) Clear Creek
• District 22-5A standings
Friendswood — 6-0
Santa Fe — 5-1
Crosby — 5-1
Texas City — 3-3
Goose Creek Memorial — 2-4
Galena Park — 1-4
Ball High — 1-5
Baytown Lee — 0-5
Tuesday’s results:
Friendswood 16, Ball High 0
Santa Fe 15, GCM 5
Crosby 2, Texas City 1
Lee at Galena Park (postponed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.