The Clear Creek Wildcats built an early double-digit lead and used their depth to fend off a tenacious Ball High Lady Tors team for a 55-45 win in a game of attrition Tuesday night at Butler Gym.
“I think in the end, if she would’ve had a couple more players, it would’ve helped for sure,” Clear Creek head coach Kristi Odom said. “Just the depth, I think being able to play 10 or 11 kids, we’re able to wear the other team down.”
Leading 7-5 midway through the first quarter, the Wildcats reeled off 10 unanswered points (with four points apiece from Lauren Sinclair and Macie Illyes) to take command of the game early.
Refusing to fold, the Lady Tors chopped that 12-point lead in half by halftime, as the teams went into the break with Clear Creek leading 28-22.
Ball High got as close as down four points at two separate times early in the third quarter, but the Wildcats had an answer each time. Leading 31-27 after a bucket from Ball High’s Bebe Galloway, Clear Creek went on an 8-0 run with four of those points coming from Sinclair.
A highlight-reel drive to the hoop by Ball High's Ariana Smith got the Wildcats’ lead back to single digits at 39-30, but seven more unanswered points gave Clear Creek a 46-30 lead early in the fourth quarter, and Ball High never got back to within single digits after that.
“They did a good job of hustling, and I just wish we had a little more left in our tanks,” Ball High head coach Amanda King said.
In a display of Clear Creek’s superior depth, the Wildcats had 11 different players grab at least one rebound, and their bench out-scored Ball High’s bench 37-0.
“It’s unfortunate that we have several kids out with injuries and other reasons who we could definitely use on the floor right now,” King said. “But, that’s just one of the things you have to play through as a team.”
Sinclair was Clear Creek’s leading scorer with 12 points, while Illyes had 11 points and five rebounds and Eliya Ellis had 11 points and nine rebounds (with nine points and all nine boards in the second half).
The Lady Tors were led by Galloway’s 24 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Smith chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.
The Wildcats will be back on their home floor when they return to action 7 p.m. Friday against Alief Taylor. The Lady Tors won’t be back on the hardwood until their District 22-5A opener 7 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Goose Creek Memorial.
