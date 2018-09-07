HOUSTON
Ball High defeated Houston Jack Yates, 60-6, on Friday night at the Barnett Sports Complex with an all-round strong performance.
Ball High senior quarterback Martavian Jackson threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another. Junior running back Clarence Dalton led Ball High on the ground with 207 yards and two touchdowns on 12 running attempts.
Yates struggled to move the ball all game while Ball High did not have to punt until near the end of the third quarter. Both teams were hamstrung by penalties all game and together committed more than 25 penalties.
The Lions received the ball to start the game, and after a pair of incomplete passes, gained 36 yards with one to push the Tors into their own half. But Ball High held strong and forced Yates to punt after another three plays.
The Tors started the drive with a big 12-yard run by Dalton, and moved the ball with ease up the field. Ten plays and 52 yards later, Jackson connected with senior Nigel Green for a 25-yard touchdown pass to give the team the lead.
The next two drives were more of the same for both teams. Yates went three-and-out both times while Ball High scored with 10-plus-yard touchdown passes both times.
Yates managed to get on the scoreboard with a deep 54-yard pass, but failed the two point conversion to keep the score 21-6.
Ball High answered back with a 43-yard touchdown run by Dalton to increase the scoreline to 28-6 with seven minutes remaining in the half.
Yates marched down the field to try and score before the half ended, but an underthrown pass to the endzone was picked off by senior cornerback Darian Jobe to end Yates’ hopes and the drive.
The Tors received the ball to start the second half and quickly scored on a four-play, 55-yard drive.
Yates failed to get a first down after its next three plays and tried to go for it on fourth, but was unable to convert. With the tremendous field position, Ball High scored after a pair of runs by Jackson.
By the fourth quarter, both squads fielded backups and gave other players a chance to shine.
Ball High junior quarterback Graham Ledbetter got snaps behind center, but struggled with accuracy before floating a pass over a defender to senior Donnavan Walker for a touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Tors defense compiled a safety and a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Ball High’s next game is 7 p.m. Friday against Houston Wheatley at Kermit Courville Stadium.
