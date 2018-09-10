GALVESTON
Weather permitting locals resume district team tennis play today with a key matchup in 23-5A when the Texas City Stingarees visit the Ball High Tornadoes in a battle of unbeatens.
Friendswood, meanwhile, begins its quest toward an anticipated district crown when the preseason-favored Mustangs play host to Crosby, a 10-8 loser to the Stings last Tuesday.
Over in 24-6A, Clear Springs puts its undefeated 1-0 district mark on the line with a matchup at defending champion Clear Lake (2-0). Also, Dickinson (0-1) welcomes Alvin (0-2) and Clear Creek (1-1) heads to Clear Brook (2-0) while Clear Falls (0-1) enjoys a bye.
On Friday, Friendswood got in its last warm-up match before playing for keeps, taking on Clear Creek in a non-district showdown of the county’s two premier programs.
The Mustangs jumped to a quick 7-0 lead after the doubles before downpours took charge and washed out the singles matches.
“We tried to wait it out, but the rain was pretty strong for over an hour,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said.
In the Mustangs’ unfinished dominance of the Wildcats, Friendswood’s mixed doubles team of Nina Gonzalez and Frank Lu turned in the first win of the day, an 8-3 effort past Peyton Pagan and Ryan Blackwood.
Then the Mustangs’ No. 3 girls doubles team of Nicole Mbibi and Linh Van had its say, an 8-2 decision over Emma Pistone and Clarissa Valcoviak.
Adding to the Friendswood doubles win total were the girls’ teams of Maura Mitchell/Quinn Radtke and Mia Gonzalez/Adri McElwain, and the boys’ teams of Race Haas/Noah Smistad, Josh Grewal/Andrew Litzinger and Aiden Anderson/Rohan Sunkureddi.
Mitchell and Radkte, holding down No. 1, eased past Alejandra Lopez and Mary Tacorda, 8-5, while the Mustangs’ top boys, Haas and Smistad, were recording the same verdict against JonRicco Abarquez and Brice Farine.
As for the Stings-Tors neighboring bout, Texas City first-year head coach Deron Trevino is hoping his team can continue its winning ways after holding off Crosby in a two-day rain delay.
“Our kids had to battle for two days, so we’re coming off a good win,” Trevino said. “We want to keep building on it against Ball High. They’re pumped and excited to make some noise in the district.”
In the top two singles positions, Texas City will line up Janet Chavez and Bianca Jimenez on the girls’ side of the court, and Daniel Gracia and Caleb Bryant on the boys’, respectively.
The Tors will counter with their 1-2 punch of Maya Leisey and Aeris Buss for the girls, and Tony Corrales and Storm Simonin for the boys.
“I’m really impressed how the girls have been playing,” Ball High head coach Kim LeGate said. “They have all improved mentally and skillfully to complement the boys well this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.