For all intents and purposes, the Galveston County high school football game of the week is a postseason eliminator contest between playoff hopefuls Texas City and Santa Fe.
The Indians (5-3 overall, 2-3 in District 9-5A-II) and Stings (4-4, 2-3) enter this week’s contest with identical district records, and with only one playoff slot in 9-5A-II still up for grabs, both find themselves in must-win situations to achieve the goal of making the postseason.
Both teams have home run threats in the passing game and hard-nosed runners in the backfield, so this game could very well come down to which team plays the toughest and most disciplined on defense.
Also, each side will need to shake off disappointing losses last week, as Texas City saw district foe Dayton clinch a playoff berth with a 34-25 win, while Santa Fe was overwhelmed early by Port Neches-Groves in a humbling 52-7 defeat.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City.
The game can be viewed live at galvnews.com/fridaynightfootball.
Also broadcasting the game will be victorysportsnet.com.
Now, let’s jam through the rest of this week’s matchups.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls (6-2, 3-1) vs. Clear Lake (5-3, 2-2)
Quick take: The Knights can formally clinch District 24-6A’s No. 1 seed for the Division II, Class 6A playoffs by handing the Falcons their third straight district loss in this contest.
In last week’s 48-24 triumph over another playoff hopeful in Brazoswood, Clear Falls showed versatility on offense, flexing its passing game when the running game was bottled up. Conversely, Clear Lake’s offense struggled last week in a 31-7 defeat at Dickinson.
When and where: 6 p.m. Thursday at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City
Clear Creek (1-7, 0-4) vs. Dickinson (6-2, 3-1)
Quick take: Ever since a disappointing district opener against Clear Springs, the Gators have been rolling and will look to limit their mistakes on offense and ride a rock-solid defense against a Wildcats team that has yet to be on the winning side of a 24-6A contest, dropping four in a row.
Dickinson’s secondary put on a master class in last week’s 31-7 win over Clear Lake, corralling four interceptions to help overcome some miscues on offense. Clear Creek fell behind early but showed tenacity in refusing to roll over in its 42-14 loss to Clear Springs last week.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City
Clear Springs (6-3, 4-1) vs. Clear Brook (1-7, 1-3)
Quick take: With a bye next week, the playoff-bound Chargers will look to end their regular season on a high note by taking care of business against an upset-minded young Wolverines squad hoping to put together some building blocks toward next year.
Starting fast has been a trademark during Clear Springs’ current three-game winning streak, with a balanced offense doing just that in last week’s 42-14 win over Clear Creek. Clear Brook will be fresh off a bye week, and before that, recorded its first win of the season, 16-14, over Clear Creek.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City
DISTRICT 9-5A-I
Ball High (8-0, 6-0) vs. Houston Northside (0-8, 0-6)
Quick take: After handily defeating the final major threat to their district title, the Tors now turn their focus to a Panthers team that has struggled mightily all season long, even against some of the very much beatable teams in the district.
With Ball High coming off a 61-7 rout of a Waltrip team that came into the game with an unblemished district record and Northside entering the contest following last week’s 82-0 shellacking at the hands of Houston Sterling, this winner of this one seems to be a foregone conclusion.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston
DISTRICT 10-4A-II
La Marque (2-6, 2-2) vs. Brookshire Royal (7-1, 3-1)
Quick take: The playoffs hopes for the Cougars took a bit of a hit with a setback last week, but they still control their own postseason destiny down the stretch, starting with this week’s matchup against a resurgent Falcons team.
La Marque hung around for awhile against the potent offense of West Columbia last week, but mistakes proved to be too costly in an eventual 41-15 defeat. After some mediocre years, Royal has been a pleasant surprise in Class 4A, last week using its efficient passing game to top Sweeny 49-7.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Falcon Stadium in Brookshire
DISTRICT 12-3A-I
Hitchcock (9-0, 3-0) vs. Hallettsville (6-2, 1-1)
Quick take: Looking to clinch a district championship and finish with a spotless record for the first time in program history, the Bulldogs will have a tough final task this week against a battle-tested and rested Brahmas team.
Both teams made easy work of Hempstead in the most recent game action, with Hitchcock handing the Bobcats a 55-0 beating last week and Hallettville topping them 41-0 the week before, before having a bye week last week to rest up.
When and where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brahmas Stadium in Hallettsville
