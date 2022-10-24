For all intents and purposes, the Galveston County high school football game of the week is a postseason eliminator contest between playoff hopefuls Texas City and Santa Fe.

The Indians (5-3 overall, 2-3 in District 9-5A-II) and Stings (4-4, 2-3) enter this week’s contest with identical district records, and with only one playoff slot in 9-5A-II still up for grabs, both find themselves in must-win situations to achieve the goal of making the postseason.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

