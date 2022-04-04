Blake Ryder, right, the new athletic director and head football coach for the Santa Fe Indians, Jonathan Burns, the interim girls basketball coach and assistant softball coach at Santa Fe High School, during a reception Monday, April 4, 2022.
Blake Ryder, front, waits to be introduced as the new athletic director and head football coach for the Santa Fe Indians on Monday, April 4, 2022, during a special Santa Fe Independent School Board meeting.
Santa Fe Independent School District’s new athletic director and head football coach Blake Ryder introduces himself Monday, April 4, 2022, after the Santa Fe Independent School Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire him.
Blake Ryder, right, the new athletic director and head football coach for the Santa Fe Indians, Jonathan Burns, the interim girls basketball coach and assistant softball coach at Santa Fe High School, during a reception Monday, April 4, 2022.
Blake Ryder, front, waits to be introduced as the new athletic director and head football coach for the Santa Fe Indians on Monday, April 4, 2022, during a special Santa Fe Independent School Board meeting.
Santa Fe Independent School District’s new athletic director and head football coach Blake Ryder introduces himself Monday, April 4, 2022, after the Santa Fe Independent School Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire him.
The new athletic director and head football coach at Santa Fe will be a familiar face from the Galveston County football scene, as Texas City defensive coordinator Blake Ryder has officially been handed the reins to the Indians program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.