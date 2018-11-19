HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Bulldogs certainly didn’t look like a team just barely assembling all their pieces, as they pounced on the Brazosport Exporters early and withstood multiple rallies in a 70-61 win Monday afternoon.
“It’s going to take us a good month to actually start getting going what we want to get going,” Hitchcock head coach Chris Jordan said. “We still have to go over the defensive schemes more. Offensively, we can’t just be standing and watching our point guard go — even though I know he’s capable of doing that. We still have to move the ball around.”
Only two days removed from the football field, Hitchcock’s freshman phenom Christian Dorsey led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15 points and collected seven rebounds. Also just stepping from the gridiron onto the hardwood, Tyger Turner pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds and chipped in five points.
Tied 2-2 early in the game, Hitchcock fast breaked its way to a 14-0 run. Leading 30-17 during the second quarter, Brazosport whittled the Bulldogs’ advantage all the way down to one point, before a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Byron Williams gave Hitchcock a 35-31 halftime lead.
“We just coasted it out,” Jordan said. “We had a chance to step on the gas a little bit, but we just couldn’t. And I expected that because we’re just inexperienced as a cohesive unit right now.”
Leading 43-41 in the third quarter, Hitchcock created some cushion with six unanswered points to end the quarter — capped by another buzzer-beater by Williams, this time on an offensive rebound and put-back basket.
Dorsey scored all of his points in the second half, with 10 of those coming in the fourth quarter to keep the Exporters at bay. A Williams 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs their largest lead of the game at 70-56 late in the fourth quarter.
Williams finished with 14 points, while Travonte Jones added nine points and six rebounds, and Dylan Zeigler and Reese Kadlececk each chipped in eight points. Rounding out the scoring for Hitchcock were Javlon Gamble with six points and Kendal Nance with five points and five rebounds.
Hitchcock had 28 points from the bench, and getting contributions from several different players is likely to be a recurring trend for this season’s Bulldogs team, Jordan said.
“Last year, I had two guys who could go out there and get me 20 apiece, and we could go out there and go get it; this year, we’re going to have to do a lot more ball sharing, and we’re going to have to knock in some shots,” Jordan said. “We’ve got a great shooting group.”
Leading Brazosport were Rito Carrizales (16 points), Hayden McDaniel (12 points) and Aahmad King (eight points, 16 rebounds).
The Bulldogs are right back in action 1 p.m. Tuesday at Houston Heights.
