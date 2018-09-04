LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats’ last three matches before District 24-6A play have been more trial by fire than quick tune-up.
In their final non-district match of the regular season, the Wildcats managed to win their third consecutive five-setter, this time edging out the Santa Fe Lady Indians by the scores of 25-14, 23-25, 25-23, 24-26 and 15-9 in an fervent home tilt before a rowdy Butler Gym crowd Tuesday.
“Overall, I’m pleased with where we are — we’re 19-10 heading into district play, and we’ve played a murders row on our schedule,” Clear Creek head coach Scott Simonds said.
And although they ultimately came up short, the underdog Class 5A never-say-die tribe never seemed to lose their composure as they went toe-to-toe with the perennial Class 6A contender in a playoff-like atmosphere with not only a loud crowd, but even a few power outages throughout the match.
“They showed me that they don’t give up,” Santa Fe head coach Jennifer Webb said. “No matter how many times the lights went out and how loud their fans were, they played through every bit of it. They just fought hard for everything.”
Down two sets to one going into the fourth frame, Santa Fe raced out to a 5-1 lead, and withstood a hard-charging Wildcats squad. Up 10-6, the Lady Indians saw Clear Creek reel off five unanswered points to grab the lead, and from there, the two teams went back-and-forth trading points.
Down 21-23, Clear Creek rallied to tie the score, and with Santa Fe at match point at 24-23, a kill from senior middle blocker Allie Garland (22 kills, four aces, 3.5 blocks, .559 hitting percentage) extended the set. But, Santa Fe sophomore outside hitter Teresa Garza (15 kills) put down back-to-back kills to close out the set and force the deciding fifth.
Highlighted by four booming kills and an ace from Garland and a big block by senior middle blocker Riley Brantley (18 kills, two blocks), Clear Creek got out to a commanding 10-4 lead in the fifth set, but the Lady Indians never relented until the end.
“We definitely came in as the underdogs, and my kids didn’t back down from the challenge,” Webb said. “They weren’t afraid. They started off a little timid, but once they got their footing, they were all in. Their saying this year is ‘all or nothing,’ and they get out there and do it every night.”
After a sloppy start in the first set, Santa Fe rebounded with an impressive showing in the second. Leading 9-8, the Lady Indians put together a 6-0 spurt to build a solid lead, only to see Clear Creek put together a 7-1 run to get back in the set. The Wildcats eventually tied it up, 23-23, but a kill from senior outside hitter Kylie Verm (20 kills) and a Clear Creek error closed out the set.
The teams flipped the script in the third set, with Clear Creek building a big lead this time and nearly seeing Santa Fe charge all the way back. The Wildcats led by as much as 20-13, but the Lady Indians managed to make things interesting by getting the lead down to one point at 24-23. A Garland kill put away the set in Clear Creek’s favor.
Other standouts for Clear Creek on the night were junior setter Spencer Plato (50 assists, 20 digs), senior libero Miranda Phelps (22 digs, two aces) and junior defensive specialist Kylie Luedde (13 digs, two aces).
For Santa Fe, additional team leaders were junior setters Kassidy Taves (28 assists) and Elena Dondonay, junior defensive specialist Shelby Freudensprung (14 digs), sophomore libero Freedom Stephenson (12 digs), and senior middle blocker Jillian Gibbs (five blocks).
Both teams begin their respective district schedules with matches Friday. Clear Creek remains at home for its District 24-6A opener against Clear Brook in a 6 p.m. match. Santa Fe opens District 22-5A play 6:30 p.m. at Ball High.
