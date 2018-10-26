PORT NECHES
The Santa Fe Indians’ flat offensive showing and self-inflicted wounds saw a competitive game get away from them in the second quarter, as the Port Neches-Groves Indians tallied a 47-19 win Friday night at The Reservation.
“We came out flat, we couldn’t get to the second level on blocks, and it’s just hard to run the ball when you can’t do that,” Santa Fe head coach Mark Kanipes said. “Secondary coverage got broken down. It was ugly. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board.”
An 18-yard pick-6 by Santa Fe linebacker Michael Moore gave Santa Fe a 13-7 lead (which held after the extra-point kick was blocked) at the 3:37 mark of the first quarter, but after that, it was all PN-G.
PN-G answered right back on its next drive, with a 43-yard pass reception by Kaleb Wuenschel setting up a 29-yard touchdown dash by star quarterback Roschon Johnson (15-for-27, 230 passing yards; 20 carries, 118 rushing yards) to give PN-G the lead back with 2:54 left in the first quarter, and then a 67-yard TD run by DaeDae Conner pushed the lead to 21-13 just 2:41 later.
Things began to come unraveled for the green Indians late in the second quarter on a PN-G drive that saw a Santa Fe roughing the passer penalty and a personal foul penalty help the purple Indians eventually score on a 9-yard Johnson-to-Tyler Pippin TD pass for a 28-13 lead at the 3:46 mark of the second quarter.
“Their quarterback was on, and we gave him plenty of opportunities to make plays,” Kanipes said.
The game further got away from Santa Fe on the first play of its ensuing drive when a snap was bobbled and fumbled backwards, with PN-G defensive lineman David Minter pouncing on the ball in the end zone for a 35-13 lead.
PN-G added one more score right before the end of the first half on a quick scoring drive capped by an 11-yard TD pass from Johnson to Jose Ceja.
Following a Santa Fe three-and-out on the opening drive of the game, PN-G drew first blood on a meticulous 12-play drive that concluded with a 33-yard TD pass from Johnson to Pippin and a 7-0 PN-G lead midway through the first quarter.
Santa Fe struck right back, though, with a 20-yard pass from Nathan Kruger to Austin Lamb and a 40-yard Kruger pass to Kolby Ballard setting up a 3-yard TD run by Bryce Montemayor to tie things up, 7-7.
The two teams traded touchdowns in the second half with a 30-yard pick-6 by Santa Fe safety Landon Thompson early in the third quarter, and a 12-yard TD pass from Johnson to Cade Billeaud early in the fourth quarter.
Santa Fe’s offense struggled all night against a very strong PN-G defensive front, as the team was held to just 193 yards of offense.
Santa Fe (4-4, 3-2 in District 12-5A-II) will be back in action 7 p.m. Friday at Dayton.
“We’re in control of our own destiny,” Kanipes said. “We had a couple guys go down, get beat up. We had some egos damaged a little bit. But, we’ve never been a team that quits. We’re going to go back to the drawing board, start working, and get ready for Dayton.”
