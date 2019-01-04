LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights stumbled early, and Clear Lake never let them back up off the proverbial mat, as the Falcons handed the Knights their first District 24-6A loss of the season in a 38-34 victory Friday afternoon at Clear Falls High School.
“They’re just a very smart team, and we missed a couple easy shots,” Clear Falls head coach Shannon Osborne said. “It’s just hard to get down against a team like Clear Lake, because they’ll just start slow rolling you. I thought we did a good job counter-balancing that, but at the end of the day, we didn’t shoot very well against them.”
Clear Lake forward Tara Kessner knocked down a 3-pointer to start the game, and the Falcons never trailed in the entire contest. Point guard Savannah Lyde took defensive rebounds and hustled coast-to-coast for layups on back-to-back possessions late in the first quarter to give the Falcons a 14-4 lead at the end of the opening period.
Two consecutive buckets from Casey Batton gave Clear Lake its largest lead of the game at 23-10 with 2:15 left in the second quarter, but Clear Falls ended the period on a 6-1 run after that to cut the deficit to single digits at halftime.
Trailing 31-22 with less than 3 minutes on the clock in the third quarter, the Knights mustered another rally, scoring seven unanswered points to get within two points of Clear Lake. A 3-pointer by Lauryn Small kickstarted the run, and point guard Niah Richard capped the run with a 3-pointer of her own.
Clear Falls kept things close to the bitter end, but Clear Lake were able to hold off the Knights, as the teams had a 5-5 stalemate in the fourth quarter.
“We got ourselves in such a hole that we kind of ran out of minutes,” Osborne said. “They (Clear Lake) do a phenomenal job. We knew they were going to be good, they’ve been good all year long.”
Lyde was the Falcons’ leading scorer with 13 points, while Kessner was not far behind with 12 points to go along with six rebounds and three blocks.
Clear Falls was led by Small with 13 points and four blocks. Richard added nine points, and Josephine Adegbite had a game-high nine rebounds.
A Clear Falls (4-1 in District 24-6A) win would have matched the program’s best start to a district schedule. Now, the Knights turn their attention to another tenacious bunch with playoff aspirations as they hit the road to take on Clear Creek (3-1).
