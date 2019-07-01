The University Interscholastic League on Monday posted the final standings for its annual Lone Star Cup, and among the state’s top high schools were Friendswood and Clear Springs.
“When it comes down to competition, Friendswood kids want to win, and Friendswood coaches want to win,” Friendswood ISD athletic director Robert Koopmann said. “And I think that carries over to all the programs.”
In the Lone Star Cup competition, which began in the 1997-98 school year, a school is awarded points based on success in a variety of sanctioned competitions in athletics, academics, fine arts and music.
“It models the kind of culture we want to have at our school,” Clear Springs athletic campus coordinator Craig Dailey said. “Our kids are well-rounded at Springs. Many of our athletes are on student council or are class officers or are in National Honor Society, band or theatre. All of our programs in our school do a really good job of sharing kids and working with each other.”
With the results in from the 2018-19 school year, Friendswood finished tied for ninth place in the Lone Star Cup’s Class 5A standings, while Clear Springs cracked the top 25 in Class 6A with a tie for No. 24.
“It’s exciting,” Koopmann said of Friendswood’s return to the Lone Star Cup standings. “I was talking to Mr. (Mark) Griffon, our principal, just the other day about how our goal is to win it next year. We got close. Football just needs to pick up their pace.”
On the athletics side, every girls team sport at Friendswood in 2018-19 was a district champion, with volleyball having the deepest playoff run with a trip to the regional final. Each boys team sport, except football, qualified for the playoffs.
At Clear Springs, the Chargers had district champions in football, volleyball, girls basketball, girls soccer and baseball, while boys basketball, boys soccer and softball all reached the playoffs. Clear Springs also had gold- and silver-medal performances at the state track and field meet, and a third-place finisher at state golf and state tennis.
Overall, Dailey credited a school populated with many young men and women who have the foresight to see the long-term benefits of being well-rounded, as well as strong support from parents and the community for the vision of the various campus administrators, as keys to students being able to excel in multiple extracurricular activities.
“It just speaks volumes of what we’ve been trying to build there with not just our kids, but our whole staff and the community,” Dailey said. “We highly encourage our kids to be involved in multiple things, and not just one sport or one activity on our campus.”
This year’s Lone Star Cup winner in Class 6A was Southlake Carroll, while Dallas Highland Park took the top prize in Class 5A. Friendswood is a three-time Lone Star Cup winner, most recently finishing on top in 2013-14, which was the year before the Mustangs moved up to Class 6A for a four-season stint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.