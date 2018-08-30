GALVESTON
Fans of the Ball High Tors and La Marque Cougars won’t have to wait long to see one of the season’s most anticipated games, as the Clash of the Causeway rivalry etches another chapter tonight.
“When the rivalry is the first game, you kind of wish you could have some bumps and bruises before that, but we’re taking what we get,” La Marque head coach Shone Evans said. “We’ll play anybody who steps in front of us.”
With the players on each side living in such close proximity of each other, the Clash of the Causeway is expected to deliver a highly competitive atmosphere, year in and year out, regardless of the teams’ numbers.
“I don’t expect it to be any different — La Marque is going to give us their all,” Ball High head coach Kimble Anders said. “I think it’s going to be a great game, and we look forward to the contest.”
Led on offense by running back Clarence Dalton and quarterback Martavian Jackson and on defense by lineman Kyle Copeman and defensive back Michael Franks, the Tors’ path to victory will come down to three major factors, Anders said.
“One, we have to run the football. Two, we have to take care of the football. Three, play tough, physical defense and don’t give up a lot of big plays,” Anders said. “Those are some of the top things, and just be a disciplined football team and do things right and play mistake-free.”
As the smaller of the two schools, the Cougars will need to bring their A-game and will have to play smart and hustle on both sides of the ball to hang in there with the Tors, Evans said.
“They are the the big three: they’re big, they’re strong and they’re physical,” Evans said. “Watching film on those guys, they move around. They have a mobile quarterback, they have tall receivers, they have a running back that the first person will not take him down. Defensively, they have a defensive lineman whose motor doesn’t quit. Their DBs are long and lanky and can cover the whole field.”
La Marque will have no shortage of strong skilled position players on offense with returning leading rushers Perry Preston and Norvan Saldana, receiver Joey White, and quarterback Kobe Gatson. Defensively, the Cougars may have a lot of new faces, but they have been taught well, Evans said.
“We have some athletes, and that’s a good thing and a bad thing, because on offense, there’s only one football,” Evans said. “On defense, the good thing about the athletes that we have is that the staff before us instilled some things in these guys that we didn’t have to step in and teach. These guys get to the football.”
The Clash of the Causeway is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff today at Kermit Courville Stadium.
