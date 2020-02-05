Dickinson High School quarterback Mike Welch gets a hug from longtime friend and fellow student-athlete Crisstin Riley on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, after he signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Houston. Welch and five of his teammates signed their letters of intent during a ceremony at the high school Wednesday.
Dickinson High School football players Dominic Chong, left, and Deonza Yoakum embrace Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, before signing their letters of intent to play college football. Chong will play at Southwest Baptist University and Yoakum will play at Kilgore College. They and several of their teammates signed letters of intent during a ceremony at the school Wednesday.
Dickinson High School football player Savien Arnett is overcome with emotion while thanking his family during a signing day ceremony at the school Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Arnett will play football at Sam Houston State University.
Dickinson High School football player Paul Smith waves to gathered students during a signing day ceremony at the school Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Smith will play football at Eastern New Mexico University.
Dickinson High School football player Mike Welch looks though his college paperwork during a signing day ceremony at the school Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Welch will play football at the University of Houston.
Derrick Martin’s godmother Louisa Farmer, right, and his grandmother, Liz Kennedy, write good luck messages on a poster during a signing day ceremony at the Dickinson High School on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Martin will play football at Kilgore College.
Dickinson High School quarterback Mike Welch, left, is congratulated by teammate DK Richardson at a signing day ceremony at the school Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Welch will play football at the University of Houston.
Dickinson High School football player G.G. Rodriguez poses for a photograph during a signing day ceremony at the school Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Rodriguez will play football at Oklahoma Baptist University.
Pictured at Friendswood High School’s signing day Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, are, from left, (back row) Friendswood ISD superintendent Thad Roher, Michael Black, Braden DeCuir, Friendswood High School principal Mark Griffon, Elizabeth Schexnaider, Connor Haines, Trey Mappe, Friendswood ISD athletic director Robert Koopmann, (front row) Catherine Sims, Heidi Demel and Ryan Helton. Football players Haines, Mappe and Helton signed with Texas Lutheran University, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin, respectively. Soccer players Black and DeCuir signed with Trinity University and the University of Dallas, respectively. Swimmer Schexnaider signed with Wittenberg University, cross country runner Sims signed with LSU, and golfer Heidi Demel signed with St. Francis College.
At his national signing day ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, Hitchcock defensive back/wide receiver Pacey Jones signed his national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at the Air Force Academy.
With his family there to support him, Clear Springs baseball player Chase Arnaud signed his national letter of intent with Grayson College on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, as part of the high school’s national signing day festivities.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
COURTESY
COURTESY
COURTESY
COURTESY
COURTESY
Years of hard work shedding blood, sweat and tears culminated in a handful of Galveston County student-athletes earning the opportunity to secure their long-term futures as they put pen to paper on their college scholarships on national signing day Wednesday.
Over at Dickinson High School’s competition gym, six football players signed on the dotted line, headlined by quarterback Mike Welch, who will transition to defensive back for the University of Houston Cougars.
