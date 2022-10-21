LEAGUE CITY
District play is over for Clear Springs (6-3, 4-1 in District 24-6A).
Well, not technically.
Clear Springs coach Anthony Renfro said he is proud of his team’s 42-14 victory over Clear Creek (1-7, 0-4), especially given the distractions of Charger homecoming week.
“There are things we need to clean up, things you can’t do and win playoff games,” Renfro said. “That’s our focus now. We’re now in the playoffs, and we gotta get that mindset of playoff football: take care of the football, don’t give up points and play great special teams.”
Clear Springs capitalized on an early Clear Creek turnover for the first of six touchdowns, many of which were passes by junior quarterback Julian Salazar. In the first half, Salazar threw for more than 120 yards.
Salazar coordinated a fast offense in the first quarter with long passes to senior wide receiver Ashton Schumann and short, powerful runs by junior runningback Xai’Shaun Edwards.
“We got some big plays, and that’s what we gotta do,” Renfro said. “With all the distractions of homecoming week, we talked about our job is to win the football game. Tonight, we did that.”
Injuries and illness plagued the Clear Creek Wildcats, said coach Dwayne Lane. With senior running back Rocky Ketchum and his brother, Dre Ketchum (also a running back), absent from the game, the coaching staff had to make quick position changes.
Junior quarterback Bryson Drake carried the Wildcat offense with big second-half plays made by junior running back Donovan Coffman and junior wide receiver Garrett Carleton.
Toward the end of the fourth quarter, Drake found his legs and started charging to the side for short gains that helped the Wildcats retain the ball.
“(Drake) gets better every game. He has a lot of potential and great leadership skills,” Lane said.
The Wildcats kept possession of the ball for a large chunk of the third quarter to no avail. Another incremental possession in the fourth quarter gave the Wildcats their second touchdown on a 7-yard run by Coffman.
“Our kids never quit. They fought to the end,” Lane said. “We’re battling a lot of injuries and sickness, so we had a lot of people moving around to different positions tonight. That complicates things and makes it tougher, but we thought the guys did a good job.”
Depth in key positions is a problem at Clear Creek, Lane said, since it’s the smallest school in the district. Even so, the Wildcats typically play complementary football, where offense is able to capitalize on a defensive stop.
The Chargers had two turnovers compared to Clear Creek’s seven. Fumbles and penalties continued to push the Wildcats further back from the goal post and a district win.
“We want our opponent to work for everything they get, and we made some things a little easier for them,” Lane said. “Even though we’ve lost a lot of close games, we have been able to play complementary football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.