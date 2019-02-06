There were no hot-shots flipping hats to tease a national TV audience, just a bunch of kids grateful for their opportunities during National Signing Day celebrations held across Galveston County on Wednesday.
“A lot of things go into it — their academics, their work ethic, their character, test scores, the list goes on and on,” Dickinson head football coach John Snelson said. “And then, they have to get college football coaches to pick them out of thousands of players all across this country.”
Dickinson on Wednesday added offensive lineman Torrey Lastice (Southwest Baptist in Bolivar, Missouri), tight end Cameron Galliher (Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Arkansas), offensive lineman Armando Alaniz (McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas) and safety William Palmer (McPherson College) to a college football signing class of 2019 that also includes tight end Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M), who signed during the early signing period in December.
Each of the players took time to thank their families, friends, coaches and teammates for helping them get to this day.
“It wasn’t easy to get here, but we did it, we finally did it,” Lastice said.
Dickinson’s standout linebacker Landon Roque also signed a baseball scholarship at Angelina Junior College, and Snelson noted that five other players have scholarship offers but are still weighing their options.
“This is a special senior class — one of our all-time favorites,” Snelson said. “Not only were they talented, but they were great kids and great teammates. They were very unselfish.”
Over in Santa Fe, where most of that football program’s athletes have to wait until well after National Signing Day to accept offers, there was a small, but significant signing day ceremony.
The fact that the Indians were even taking part in National Signing Day clears another benchmark in the positive progress of the program over the past five years, as well as speaks to the skills of the signees — wide receiver Austin Lamb (Lamar, preferred walk-on) and quarterback Nathan Kruger (Mary Hardin-Baylor).
“It shows all the work and time and commitment that they put into it,” Santa Fe head coach Mark Kanipes said. “This was our first opportunity for us to have two sign the day of, which just goes to show you the quality of football players they are.”
ELSEWHERE IN THE COUNTY
Clear Springs running back Todd Hudson II made official a golden opportunity, signing a preferred walk-on deal with Oklahoma, while linebacker Chance Trentman-Rosas signed with University of the Incarnate Word, adding to a football signing class that includes defensive lineman Jason Gold (Northwestern), who signed early.
Other athletes who signed on the dotted line from Clear Springs on Wednesday were girls soccer players Alyssa Mencacci (University of Dallas) and Sarah Evans (Trinity University), and softball player Kaylee Thomas (Schreiner University).
Ball High had five football players sign to play college ball Wednesday — quarterback Martavian Jackson (Southern Arkansas), wide receiver Jaden Bennett (Southern Arkansas), defensive back Evan Bennett (Victor Valley College in Victorville, California), athlete Nigel Green (Victor Valley College) and defensive lineman Jalen Toussant (Victor Valley College).
Friendswood had three football players make their college commitment official Wednesday — wide receiver Zach Zamora (Southwestern University), offensive lineman Roderick Hutchinson (Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa) and offensive lineman Michael Gibson (Blinn College).
Other Mustang athletes signing Wednesday were volleyball player Elle McGown (Southwestern University), girls soccer players Olivia Rhodes (Sewanee University in Sewanee, Tennessee) and Yosi Bouslog (Centenary College in Shreveport, Tennessee), and boys soccer player Ethan Gamero (University of Alabama at Birmingham).
Hitchcock athlete Tyger Tuner also was among the county’s football players to sign a national letter of intent Wednesday, committing to Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina.
Editor’s note: Readers with signing day photos and names of signees not included with this article who would like them published, please email them to james.lacombe@galvnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.