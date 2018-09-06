TEXAS CITY
When the Texas City Stings and Clear Falls Knights meet Friday at Stingaree Stadium, it will be a bout between two teams with high potential, each eager to prove they are better than what they displayed in last week’s season openers.
“We were sloppy in all phases,” Clear Falls head coach Zach Head said about the Knights’ 45-35 Week 1 loss to South Houston. “Offensively, we had four turnovers. Defensively, we got them third-and-long, fourth-and-long, when we’ve got to get them off the field, and we did some sloppy things that allowed them to continue drives. And then the penalties on both sides of the ball, that’s us. We’ve got to clean those up.”
The Stings also had four turnovers in its season opener, which proved to be quite problematic, as three of them directly led to touchdowns in their 28-21 loss at El Campo.
“You can’t play anybody and give their offense the ball inside the 10 twice, let them have a free touchdown on a punt block and then blow a coverage,” Texas City head coach Leland Surovik said. “That equates for three touchdowns, and you can’t spot anybody three touchdowns and have negativity going on. I think it was just a lot of young players’ first Friday night and a long road trip.”
As soon as this Texas City team can get past mental mistakes, though, Surovik sees great potential in this year’s group of Stings.
“When we are on the field and have consistent mojo and we believe in ourselves and one another, we are phenomenal,” Surovik said. “We can run the ball when we want to, and we can throw the ball when we want to. Our defense, when they’re doing their job, they’re flying around. … They they just have to understand that it’s not about any one person, it’s about how we do as a team.”
Despite the mistakes, Clear Falls flashed the potential to have a highly explosive offense — one that nearly overcame a 31-14 deficit in the second half last week.
“The good thing was you could see how good of a football team we are, to still be battling a good South Houston team despite how sloppy we were,” Head said. “So, hopefully, we got all of that out of our system and will be a lot sharper this week.”
When it comes to Friday’s matchup, Head feels Texas City’s strengths will include their athleticism and physicality.
“They’re very athletic,” Head said. “Defensively, they do a great job of flying around and playing physical. Offensively, their quarterback is a scary player because he can make you pay with his feet and throwing the ball. So, we’re going to have to be very disciplined. We’re going to have to be sound, we’re going to have to match their physicality, and, obviously, we can’t beat ourselves.”
Surovik said he sees a lot of similarities between his team and Clear Falls, and feels one of the challenges of matching up against the Knights is their ability of be balanced on offense.
“They have two talented receivers and their tailback is really shifty,” Head said. “Their quarterback is a great quarterback; they throw a good timing route, post corner route, they do double breaks. They spread the field and also hit you with their running game when you start emptying the box. On defense, they’re very similar to us. It’s going to be like playing mirror images of each other.”
Kickoff for the Clear Falls-Texas City game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Stingaree Stadium.
