GALVESTON
Friendswood’s Nina Gonzalez and Josh Grewal were able to beat the rain to win their second straight “B” mixed doubles championship at the 32nd annual Beachcomber Tennis Classic on Saturday.
With sprinkles starting to invade the Ball High courts, the top-seeded Mustangs raced to a 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 finals victory over Pearland Dawson’s No. 2-seeded Kathryn Guan and Tyler Tran.
Gonzalez and Grewal were one of six Friendswood doubles teams to reach Saturday’s final four, the Mustangs coming away with two seconds and two thirds along with a fourth-place finish by the “A” mixed team of No. 4-seeded Adri McElwain and Kiertan Patel.
“The level of play on day two this year was off the charts,” said Friendswood head coach David Cook, who at the opening of the tournament received the Garrett Fillingame Coach’s Award, given in memory of the late Barbers Hill High School player.
“We were involved in all of the doubles draws, and it was as good a level of tennis as you can find. Our kids played very well, and I like that we competed well. I also like that we know we still need to keep working. That’s a good message to receive at this time of the year.”
Gonzalez and Grewal recorded three wins on Friday, defeating Pasadena Rayburn, Beaumont West Brook and Conroe Oak Ridge in order to reach Saturday’s semifinals.
There Gonzalez and Grewal eased past No. 4-seeded Flower Mound, the eventual third-place winners, 6-2, 6-1.
In the final, “We had to find a way to get the ball away from Dawson’s boy,” Cook said. “(Tran) was killing us early, but we figured out some ways to avoid him, and then the momentum changed to us.
“Once we got into the match, we were able to do some of the things we normally want to do.”
Meantime, the other five Mustangs’ pairs won three times, as well, on Friday, the runner-up finishes eventually being turned in by the Mustangs’ respective “A” teams, the boys’ Race Haas/Noah Smistad and the girls’ Maura Mitchell/Quinn Radtke.
Haas and Smistad, seeded No. 2, knocked off No. 3-seeded Dawson in the semifinals, 7-5, 6-4, before dropping a 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 heartbreaker to No. 1-seeded Tyler Lee in the championship match.
Mitchell and Radtke, seeded No 3, started Saturday’s action with an upset in the semifinals, outlasting No. 2-seeded Nederland 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-4, but lost in the final against No. 1-seeded Tyler Lee 6-1, 6-2.
Friendswood’s third-place trophies were collected by the boys “B” team of Andrew Litzinger/Rohan Sunkreddi and the girls’ “B” tandem of Maddie Coburn/Linh Van.
Litzinger and Sunkreddi, seeded No. 4, lost to No. 1-seeded Flower Mound in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-7 (7-4), 10-7, then upset No. 3-seeded Dawson in the third-place match, 6-3, 6-4.
Coburn and Van, also seeded No. 4, fell to No. 1-seeded Tyler Lee in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-2, but won the third-place match against unseeded Colleyville Heritage 6-1, 6-4.
As a team, the Mustangs placed fourth overall behind champion Tyler Lee (36), runner-up Dawson (32) and third-place Flower Mound (27), Friendswood racking up 23 points to edge fifth-place Denton Guyer (22) when Gonzalez and Grewal prevailed in their final.
On receiving the Fillingame honor, “I really don’t have the right words to say except for ‘thank you,’” Cook said. “Since I began coaching in this area at Crosby, right next to Barbers Hill, I still feel pretty close to the Barbers Hill program.
“Coach (Tyler) Thames will always be one of my best friends in the coaching world, and receiving an honor related to his player means a lot to me.”
This year’s Beachcomber Classic, co-hosted by Pasadena Dobie High School and the City of Galveston Parks & Recreation Department, was the largest ever in tournament history with 47 schools from all parts of Texas.
Along with Friendswood, other locals entered were Dickinson, Santa Fe, Texas City and city host Ball High.
