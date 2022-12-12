LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers used a suffocating defense to put the game away early in their 51-36 home win Monday night over the Alief Taylor Lions.
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 10:47 pm
“Defensively, we’re definitely maturing; offensively, we’re figuring our identity out little bit by little bit,” Clear Springs head boys basketball coach Chris Hairfield said. “We’re getting there.”
After Taylor made a 3-pointer at the 6:58 mark of the first quarter for the game’s first points, Clear Springs locked down on defense and scored 23 unanswered points during a Lions offensive drought that lasted until a made free throw with 3:20 left in the second quarter.
It was a fairly balanced scoring effort for the Chargers during their remarkable 23-0 run, with Ricky Young’s eight points leading the way.
Taylor scored off a turnover to make it 25-6, but Clear Springs closed the second half with six more unanswered points — punctuated by an offensive rebound and put-back basket by Brendan Malloy right before the buzzer — to take a dominating 31-6 halftime lead.
The Lions’ offense finally showed some life in a fairly even third quarter that ended with the Chargers ahead 45-21, and the game only got as close as it did is because of Clear Springs emptying its bench fairly early in the fourth quarter.
“We’re getting there step by step, and I’m pleased with the improvements we’ve made from the beginning of the year to now,” Hairfield said. “A lot of that has been just being able to play together as a group.”
Alec Belter led the Chargers in scoring with 15 points, while Young added eight points and seven rebounds. Twelve different Clear Springs players grabbed at least one rebound, as the Chargers won the battle of the boards 37-15.
Taylor was led by Nathan Kongolo with 15 points and Terrien Porter with 10 points.
Next on the schedule for Clear Springs is a road game 7 p.m. Friday at Alief Elsik.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
