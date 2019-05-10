HUMBLE
The Kingwood Mustangs used a little combination of everything to shut out the Clear Falls Knights, 6-0, in Game 1 of their best-of-three Region III-6A area round playoff series at David Sitton Field.
Early free baserunners doomed the Knights in the bottom of first. After Carter Amarantos was plunked and Masyn Winn walked, a passed ball allowed both runners to advance setting up Luke Johnson’s RBI single to center.
After a strikeout, the Mustangs added two more runs on a wild pitch and a Grant Evans RBI double.
Kingwood extended its lead to 5-0 with line drive homers to left to start the bottom half of the third from Winn and the fourth from Tanner Evans.
A one-out single by Justin Long followed by a fielding error, a passed ball, and an error allowed the Mustangs to tack on their sixth run.
The starting pitcher Winn allowed three hits, walked three and struck out nine, and was able to pitch out of several jams in six innings of winning work for Kingwood.
Nick Mueller smoked a single to left and Brooks Montgomery worked a walk. But a groundout and a strikeout looking ended a Clear Falls threat in the top of the first.
After Montgomery worked a leadoff walk on seven pitches to start the fourth, Kaiden Beaty tattooed a one-out double to left. But Winn was able to induce a grounder to third and a strikeout to escape.
In the top of the sixth, Mueller, who tied a game-high of two hits the Knights, connected on a single, and Montgomery then reached on an error. This was then followed by two groundouts sandwiched between a strikeout for Winn to master his way through the inning.
The ending of the game summed up Clear Falls’ night as Tanner Blackwell started the seventh with a single but was picked off by Kingwood reliever Nick Luckett. After Zack Havlik walked, Alex Pagel grounded into a game-ending double play.
Luke Johnson tallied two hits for the Mustangs.
Clear Falls will be looking to even the series when it continues at 11:30 a.m. Saturday back at Humble High School.
