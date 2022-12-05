SANTA FE
An ever-improving Santa Fe Indians boys basketball team continued to make positive strides in their 65-54 home win Monday night over the Lumberton Raiders.
Each half of Monday’s contest played out in similar fashion for the Indians, as they started both the first and third quarters with strong defense, and then had key scoring runs in both the second and fourth quarters to secure the victory.
“It’s like I tell the kids every day: good defense leads to good offense,” Santa Fe head boys basketball coach Jacob Hon said, adding that cutting down turnovers — the team only committed eight giveaways in Monday’s game — has also been crucial.
After forcing five turnovers in a first quarter it won 21-17, Santa Fe started the second quarter with a 9-0 run led by seven points from Nick Jaco to swell its lead to 30-17.
A pesky Lumberton bunch refused to go down quietly, though, sticking around to only trail 36-25 at the halftime break.
The Indians’ defense forced seven turnovers in the third quarter, but a bit of a scoring lull allowed the Raiders to still chip away at their deficit, as the score sat at 48-41 in Santa Fe’s favor going into the final period.
But, the Indians got the last big push they needed by starting the fourth quarter with 10 unanswered points. Again, it was Jaco fueling the key run, as he scored four points and had two nice assists to Kenny Torres for lay-in buckets.
“We were just running the offense, getting the shots that we wanted, getting the matchups that we wanted, and that’s key for this team — setting the defensive tone, but also running the offense correctly,” Hon said.
The Raiders kept battling, but Santa Fe’s late-game lead proved to be too great, as the Indians closed out the win.
Jaco had a big game for the Indians on his 18th birthday, leading the way with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Ivan Lloyd added 14 points, while Torres finished with 13 points and six rebounds.
Jackson Spears led Lumberton with 20 points, and Brady Fuselier chipped in 13 points and six rebounds.
Next up, Santa Fe will compete in the Splendora Tournament, which will be held Thursday through Saturday.
“We want to make sure we get in the flow of things and work on the little things — stay fundamentally sound and get the job done,” Hon said, as the Indians’ district debut looms in just a couple weeks.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
