FRIENDSWOOD
Known best for an explosive offense that has averaged 51 points per game, Alvin Shadow Creek had to rely on its defense to preserve a 27-19 win over Friendswood on Friday at Henry Winston Stadium.
The Sharks used the hard fought victory to improve to 7-0 for the season and 4-0 in District 10-5A-I play.
The Mustangs fell to 5-2 and 2-2.
Shadow Creek began the night with an average point differential of 41 points over its first six opponents.
Friendswood’s margin paled in comparison, but it made sure to let the full house crowd that looked on know that figures would not define its effort.
The Mustangs had four drives stall inside the Sharks’ 20-yard line, scoring just one offensive touchdown.
Shadow Creek helped with a lost fumble, a poor punt snap and 134 yards in penalties.
Two defensive scores were all Friendswood could manage until early in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Luke Grden led the Mustangs on an 80-yard drive that culminated with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zach Zamora that narrowed the Sharks’ lead to eight points with 9:17 left to play.
A poor punt snap at the end of Shadow Creek’s next possession gave Friendswood the ball at the Sharks’ 37.
The Mustangs drove to the 16 before Luke Revere was stopped short on a fourth-and-1 run.
Friendswood had one more chance in the final 1:59, but once again was unable to move the ball.
Shadow Creek showcased its speed and athletic ability to score four times.
Kyron Drones connected with Kealon Jackson for 61 yards in the opening quarter.
Jamarius George came on to throw scoring passes of 29 yards to Jared Jackson and 59 yards to CJ Guidry.
Drones and Jackson combined to throw for 247 yards.
Marquez Huland added 150 yards on the ground on 15 carries.
Friendswood’s defense stepped up to register a pair of scores.
Dane Roenne returned a fumble 18 yards in the second quarter, while Alex Fluellen picked up a loose ball following an interception by Shadow Creek’s Courtney Brown and took it back 15 yards.
Revere was the offensive workhorse in the Mustang backfield with 33 carries for 131 yards.
Grden was also solid, completing 16 passes for 140 yards and one score.
