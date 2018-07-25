SANTA FE
When the Santa Fe Lady Indians volleyball team returns to their home court to start their season, it will be some of the first activity at the high school since a tragedy that rocked the community, and the team is fully aware their 2018 season will be about more than just a game.
“They have a really good understanding that this season there are going to be eyes all over them,” Santa Fe head coach Jennifer Webb said. “They know that it’s bigger than them — what they play for, who they play for. It’s not just them they play for, they play for the kids that we lost and the teachers that we lost.”
Instead of falling apart, the team has rallied back and have become closer than ever after the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School that killed 10 people and wounded 13 others.
“Their team unity is so strong that it’s really hard to break them down,” Webb said. “I hate to even bring up what happened at the school at the end of the year, but I feel like that has really pulled our kids together. I’m just at a loss for words for how strong they are and how resilient they are and how close they’ve become since that happened.”
Webb said she is optimistic about what her team can do in the 2018 season, and with good cause.
A major strength for the Lady Indians will be their passing and ball control, as they return two top-notch setters in juniors Elena Dondonay and Kassidy Taves.
Santa Fe also will boast a daunting attack as 2017 district offensive most valuable player, senior outside hitter Kylie Verm, will be back and will be joined by senior middle blocker Jillian Gibbs (who missed all of last season after a torn ACL) and one of the top young outside hitters in the area, sophomore Teresa Garza (a move-in from Alvin).
Expected to take over libero duties this season will be sophomore Freedom Stephenson, fresh off an appearance this summer at a national beach volleyball tournament in Orlando.
With the mix of solid new additions and experienced players (not to mention now having an emotionally-charged “Santa Fe strong” rallying cry) on a team that was a district runner-up and went three rounds deep into the playoffs last season, Santa Fe could emerge as one of the top Class 5A teams in the Houston area in 2018.
In the regular season, Santa Fe will be in a new District 22-5A with a mixture of the familiar and the unknown. District 23-5A opponents Ball High, Galena Park and Texas City join Santa Fe in 22-5A, as does an old district rival in Friendswood, which returns to Class 5A after a four-year stint in 6A. New district opponents Baytown Lee, Crosby and Goose Creek Memorial round out the district lineup.
“It’s always nerve-wracking when you haven’t really seen the other teams play — you don’t know what they have, what they’ve lost, what they’ve gained,” Webb said. “It’s exciting because we get to see some new faces, but then it’s the unknown. I always tell my kids, ‘You don’t know what any of these teams are going to do this year, so you can’t go in thinking that it’s going to be an easy win for you.’”
The Lady Indians will have their on-court mettle tested right from the get-go as the team opens its regular season 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 7, at home against Barbers Hill before entering the Adidas John Turner Classic tournament hosted by Pearland Independent School District on Aug. 9-11.
“I always have believed that getting out there and playing teams that are high-caliber teams, that that’s going to show us our weaknesses, but it’s also going to allow us to grow,” Webb said.
