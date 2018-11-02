LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls ended its regular season on a positive note on Friday, defeating Clear Creek 45-42 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The setback could end up finishing the Wildcats’ season as well.
Clear Creek fell into a tie with Clear Brook for fourth place in the District 24-6A standings at 2-3.
Since the Wildcats hold the tiebreaker with the Wolverines, they need to either defeat Clear Springs in next week’s regular season finale or hope the Wolverines lose to Clear Lake.
Clear Falls finished 2-4 in league play and 5-5 for the season.
Friday’s high scoring contest saw the Knights hold the ball for the final 3:40 to keep the Wildcats from completing an unlikely comeback.
Clear Falls had scored twice in just over 2 minutes to take a 17-point lead with 8:35 left to play.
Clear Creek responded by forcing two punts and put up two scores of its own.
Alex Robles began the comeback with 63-yard scoring run off a wraparound draw.
Rayfield Conley ran for his third touchdown of the night to bring the Wildcats within three.
The Knights took the kickoff at their own 25 with 3:40 showing on the clock.
Dorian Mason took in a 22-yard pass from quarterback Gavin Esquivel to convert a third-and-9, then broke a 13-yard run on fourth-and-2 that sealed the verdict for Clear Falls with just 10 seconds remaining.
Mason accounted for touchdown runs of 3, 7, 12 and 44 yards and ended with 77 yards on seven carries.
Dante Proctor led the Knights’ rushing attack with 22 carries for 159 yards and one score.
Esquivel threw for 167 yards, including scoring strikes of 34 and 14 yards.
Clear Falls finished with 408 total yards.
The Knights scored on their first two possessions to grab an early 14-3 lead.
That left the Wildcats playing from behind for the rest of the contest. They trailed 31-21 at halftime.
After being held to 147 total yards in the first half, Clear Creek was able to open up its offense over the final two quarters.
Hunter Smith, Robles and Conley accounted for all but 24 of the Wildcats 243 rushing yards.
Smith and Andrew Dry threw for 79 and 75 yards, respectively, as Clear Creek finished with 209 yards through the air.
