Clear Creek Wildcats Charles Shemwell (62) celebrates Cody Raboin (14) rushing touchdown against the Deer Park Deer in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
Deer Park Deer wide receiver Terrance Smith (4) runs after the catch as Clear Creek Wildcats linebacker Dylan Russo defends in the play in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
Deer Park Deer running back Erasmos Canales (33) rushes against Clear Creek Wildcats defensive back Quinton Gray (27) in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
Deer Park Deer running back Erasmos Canales (33) rushes for a touchdown against Clear Creek Wildcats defensive back Landen Gunter (7) in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
Clear Creek Wildcats wide receiver Liam McCawley (4) breaks the tackle of Deer Park Deer linebacker Jayden Ramos (17) in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
Clear Creek Wildcats wide receiver Liam McCawley breaks the tackle of Deer Park Deer defensive back Joe Martinez for a touchdown the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
Deer Park Deer tight end Gavin Howard runs after the catch against Clear Creek Wildcats defensive back Quinton Gray in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
Deer Park Deer wide receiver Hayden Smith scores a touchdown against the Clear Creek Wildcats in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Clear Creek Wildcats Charles Shemwell (62) celebrates Cody Raboin (14) rushing touchdown against the Deer Park Deer in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Deer Park Deer wide receiver Terrance Smith (4) runs after the catch as Clear Creek Wildcats linebacker Dylan Russo defends in the play in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Deer Park Deer tight end Gavin Howard (85) is tackled by Clear Creek Wildcats linebacker Jesse Crutch (5) in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Deer Park Deer running back Erasmos Canales (33) rushes against Clear Creek Wildcats defensive back Quinton Gray (27) in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Deer Park Deer running back Erasmos Canales (33) rushes for a touchdown against Clear Creek Wildcats defensive back Landen Gunter (7) in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Clear Creek Wildcats wide receiver Liam McCawley (4) breaks the tackle of Deer Park Deer linebacker Jayden Ramos (17) in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Clear Creek Wildcats quarterback Cody Raboin passes against the Deer Park Deer in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Clear Creek Wildcats wide receiver Liam McCawley breaks the tackle of Deer Park Deer defensive back Joe Martinez for a touchdown the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Deer Park Deer tight end Gavin Howard runs after the catch against Clear Creek Wildcats defensive back Quinton Gray in the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Fans wait for the Clear Creek Wildcats to play against the Deer Park Deer at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
The Clear Creek Wildcats enter the field before playing against the Deer Park Deer at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in League City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.