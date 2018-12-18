LEAGUE CITY
A stingy Clear Creek defense impressively limited a sharp-shooting Alvin offense and created ample transition baskets as the Wildcats topped the Lady Jackets, 47-37, at Butler Gym on Tuesday night.
The win in the always raucous Butler Gym improves Clear Creek’s District 24-6A record to 3-0, while fellow playoff hopeful Alvin drops to 1-1.
“It’s definitely a good win in the first round, and I’m glad we had it over here,” Clear Creek head coach Kristi Odom said. “I love this gym.”
Alvin’s first made field goal didn’t come until the 7:22 mark of the second quarter when freshman guard Mercedes Mancha’s 3-pointer cut Clear Creek’s lead to 9-7. A converted and-1 play by Savonnah Lewis helped the Wildcats stretch their lead to 14-7, but the Lady Jackets responded with a run of their own, with an Andreea Mancha 3-pointer getting their deficit down to 16-15.
The turning point of the game for the Wildcats came at the start of the third quarter when an 11-2 run saw them boost a 20-18 halftime lead to 31-20. Lauren Sinclair had six points during the run, which also included an offensive rebound and put-back basket by Lewis and a 3-pointer from Ana Rodriguez.
Alvin chopped Clear Creek’s lead down to 37-34 midway into the fourth quarter, but a 6-0 run that featured a pair of made free throws by Sinclair and back-to-back baskets in the paint from Eliya Ellis essentially put the game on ice.
The Wildcats had a significant advantage on the boards, out-rebounding the Lady Jackets, 37-22, and were slightly better on their free throws, knocking down 10 of 20 attempts compared to Alvin’s 12-for-25 shooting.
“For my girls, I said, ‘we’ve got to box out and rebound,’” Odom said. “I know they played Clear Lake’s post really well. They did a good job against Lake, so I knew they’d be fired up coming in, hoping to get us, too.”
Ellis was Clear Creek’s leading scorer with 13 points, and she also pulled down five rebounds and had three blocks. Sinclair added nine points and six rebounds, and Sam Simmons was the Wildcats’ leading rebounder with seven.
Alvin was led by Andreea Mancha’s game-high 14 points, while Mercedes Mancha and Gabbi Church each chipped in nine points. Tashayla Foster had a game-high nine rebounds for the Lady Jackets.
Clear Creek returns to action 2 p.m. Friday at Clear Lake (1-1 in district).
