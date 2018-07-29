FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs return to the Class 5A level — where the program was a perennial powerhouse back when it was still technically 4A — after a four-year run at Class 6A but will still face their fair share of challenges in the smaller classification this season, most notably replacing a senior-heavy 2017 lineup.
“Having to replace the girls that we had last year is a big feat,” Friendswood head coach Sarah Paulk said. “We have a lot of younger girls coming in that have talent but just don’t have the varsity experience. So, our key will be just trying to get them all to mesh and get them up to speed really fast. A lot of them play at a really high club level, so that’s helpful.”
Most of the Lady Mustangs’ players with varsity experience will be on the offensive side of things, led by senior outside hitters Lauren Hubbard and Elle McGown. Also playing at either outside hitter or right-side hitter will be sophomore Ashlyn Svoboda, who actually saw some game action during Friendswood’s run three rounds deep in the 2017 postseason.
“If we have a strength, I’d say outside hitting would be a strength, just because they have experience,” Paulk said. “All three of the outsides — Ashlyn, Lauren and Elle — have good ball control and can pass well, too.”
Expected to step into the middle blocker spots (one of Friendswood’s strengths last season) are a pair of 6-footers in junior Makensy Manbeck and senior Nicole Scott.
Last season’s junior varsity setter, junior Tori Weatherley, will pick up that role on varsity this season, as will senior Haley Hubbard. Senior Hayden Carroll could be called upon for some right-side hitter duties, as well. The libero position is a work in progress so far this offseason.
“I’m excited about having a new group of kids and getting them in the gym and seeing who goes where and molding them into a team,” Paulk said. “I think that’s going to be our biggest challenge because last year, we had a lot of seniors, and now, we’re all kind of spread out.”
As an undefeated district champion on the Class 6A level last season and one of the early district favorites this season, Paulk knows the bar will be set pretty high for Friendswood’s success in 2018.
“We had a great season, so I feel like people will expect the same from us in 5A,” Paulk said. “There are a lot of good teams in our region. It won’t be an every-game type of tough, like our district was, but it’ll definitely still be a tough road.”
Aside from Friendswood, Santa Fe is expected to be a top contender in the new District 22-5A, and neither team can look past the other members of the district: Ball High, Baytown Lee, Crosby, Galena Park, Goose Creek Memorial and Texas City.
Friendswood opens its season 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at home against former District 24-6A foe Clear Lake. Then, the Lady Mustangs enter the massive Adidas John Turner Classic tournament Aug. 9-11.
