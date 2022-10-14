COLUMBUS
The Hitchcock Bulldogs snatched a victory out of the talons of defeat as they took down the Class 3A No. 2 state-ranked Columbus Cardinals 33-28 in a thrilling finish Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
“They just went out and got after it, and I love them for it,” Hitchcock head football coach Craig Smith said. “They’re selfless. They’re a bunch of guys who love each other, and they’re going to play until the last second. It was unbelievable.”
Hitchcock held the lead for the entire game until Columbus executed a 2-minute offense with a 35-yard reception by Colton Pitchford setting up a 10-yard touchdown from pass Adam Schobel to Pitchford that gave the Cardinals a 28-27 lead with 51 seconds to play in the game following the point-after kick.
A roughly 40-yard kickoff return by Kelshaun Johnson gave Hitchcock new life, as the offense started at the Columbus 22-yard line. However, after an incompletion, a false start penalty, a short gain and a minus-11-yard sack, the Bulldogs faced fourth-and 24 from the 36-yard line.
That’s when Hitchcock let their top ‘dogs make a play, as Lloyd Jones III (20-for-28, 228 yards, three TDs, one INT) lofted a pass to the the end zone, which Damien McDaniel (11 receptions, 111 yards, one TD) hauled in over his defender for the go-ahead score with 13 ticks left on the game clock.
“It didn’t feel real; I almost passed out after it,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel then sealed the deal with an interception — his second of the game — on the ensuing Columbus drive.
After the Bulldogs defense forced a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, the offense put together a smooth 10-play, 60-yard scoring drive capped by a 3-yard TD run by Jamarcus Davis for a 7-0 lead at the 7:32 mark of the first quarter.
The Cardinals answered right back on a similarly effective possession, with a well executed screen pass from Schobel to Jordan Woods going for a 13-yard TD to knot the score at 7-all.
On the ensuing possession, Hitchcock chipped away at Columbus’ defense to get to the Cardinals’ 31-yard line, where on a fourth-and-7 play, Jones bought time with his feet before using his arm to fling a pass to Bryce Dorsey, who found a hole in the coverage and then raced to the end zone for a 31-yard TD for a 14-7 lead 1:54 into the second quarter.
A McDaniel interception set up the Bulldogs’ offense near midfield, and six plays later, Jones found Johnson for a 31-yard TD pass and a 20-7 advantage.
After runs of 12 and 10 yards by JJ Hurd and a 24-yard sprint by Tyrone Whitehead that had a 15-yard horse-collar tackle penalty tacked onto the end, Schobel found an open Woods for a 24-yard TD pass to trim the deficit to 20-14 with 4 seconds left in the first half. The drive covered 85 yards in a stunning 25 seconds.
A 2-yard TD run by Davis with 2:05 to go in the third quarter padded the Bulldogs’ lead to 27-14, while a 14-yard TD reception by Tommy Schobel made the score 27-20 at the 4:38 mark of the fourth quarter.
Hitchcock (8-0, 2-0 in District 12-3A) returns to the gridiron 7:30 p.m. next Friday at Bulldogs Stadium for homecoming against Hempstead (1-6, 0-1).
