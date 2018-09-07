DEER PARK
Senior quarterback Broc Weidner threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns as Deer Park overcame a 23-point deficit in the third quarter to defeat Clear Creek, 52-48, in a Friday night offensive slugfest at Abshier Stadium.
It was a disheartening setback for the Wildcats, who had used Matthew Etzel’s fifth touchdown of the night to grab a 41-18 lead with 6:50 remaining in the third quarter.
Etzel caught three scoring passes in the first half and added a 5-yard run and a 91-yard kickoff return at the outset of the second half.
As the Clear Creek offense struggled to keep pace with a suddenly prolific Deer offense, the defense found itself in a helpless position, as Weidner led touchdown drives on Deer Park’s final five possessions.
Holding a 48-40 lead in the fourth quarter, Clear Creek drove to the Deer Park 14 before throwing an incomplete pass on a fourth-and-3 play.
The Deer needed just four plays to score, with Weidner tossing a 40-yard strike to Clyde Bellow.
Clear Creek stopped the two-point conversion try to retain the lead.
The Wildcats went to the ground in an attempt to work the clock, only to see a pair of penalties force them to give up the ball.
A short, quick punt attempt gave Deer Park possession at its own 39 with 5:30 remaining.
This time, it was the Deer who went to the running game, moving 61 yards on nine plays culminating in a 20-yard TD run by Marcus Molina with 1:49 left to play.
Suddenly facing a four-point deficit, Clear Creek saw its final hopes die on a fourth-down interception.
Wildcat quarterbacks Hunter Smith and Andrew Dry combined to throw for 220 yards in the contest.
