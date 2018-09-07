HITCHCOCK
East Bernard prevailed in Friday’s matchup between the Hitchcock Bulldogs and the East Bernard Brahmas, with a score of 19-18 giving the Brahmas a 2-0 start to the season and leaving Hitchcock 1-1.
East Bernard started the game off with great field position after a 55-yard kickoff return by Devin Chapman and capped off the series by a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Destin Schuler just 3:23 into the game.
Hitchcock scored the following possession with a 16-play, 70-yard drive ending with a Tyger Turner 11-yard rushing touchdown. The Bulldogs would score a second time in the first half and the Brahmas would score two more of their own, making the score 19-12, favoring East Bernard.
The second half resembled the first two quarters as both teams contained their opponent. With a scoreless third quarter, the pressure was on Hitchcock to tie the game.
The next score came 3:53 into the fourth quarter by way of a 45-yard passing touchdown from Christian Dorsey to Pacey Jones tallying the score to 18-19. The score would remain the same as the Bulldogs’ two-point conversion efforts were stopped inches short of the goal line.
East Bernard’s next possession ended with a three-and-out, giving Hitchcock the ball on their own 45-yard line after the punt. After Hitchcock had back-to-back incomplete passes, the Bulldogs were faced with a fourth-and-10 with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Hitchcock’s pass was intercepted, and the Brahmas kneeled the ball to run out the clock with a score of 19-18.
Despite the outcome of the game, Hitchcock head coach Craig Smith stood proudly behind his team. “I’m proud of the way we came out in the second half and how we adjusted to the first two quarters of play,” said Smith. “We fought hard for every yard, every play. That’s all I could ask for.”
The Bulldogs’ next game is on the road in La Marque versus the La Marque Cougars at Etheredge Stadium next Friday.
