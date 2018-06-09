BAYTOWN
Clear Creek’s Sam Mathews led the East All-Stars with four touchdowns in their 37-36 victory over the West All-Stars in the 16th annual Bayou Bowl, held at Stallworth Stadium on Saturday.
“My mindset is always to compete,” Mathews said. “I have an older brother better than me, so it was always my goal to overcome him but coming into this game, I just wanted to compete on the high school level again.”
The first big play of the game came on an interception by the East’s Elgin McCloud on the West’s 40-yard line. Mathews would lead East to a 40-yard touchdown drive. He had 26 rushing yards on the drive with a touchdown as well as a 15-yard completion to Friendswood’s Nick Swaney.
West answered right back with an 82-yard kickoff return by KeShon Rowe down the sideline for a touchdown.
“It was the running game, I am a quarterback, but honestly my passing game isn’t as developed as others, but I can sure run the ball,” said Mathews.
Late in the first quarter, Dickinson’s Malik Williams blocked a punt that gave East the ball at West’s 15-yard line. East took advantage of the good field position with a 22-yard field goal by Friendswood’s Sam Wittman.
On the ensuing kickoff, Texas City’s Yvan Andrew forced a fumble that was picked up and taken to 5-yard line by Williams. Two plays later, East scored on a 7-yard run by Alex Williams.
Mathews stepped back onto the field and led East to another scoring drive. He connected with Swaney for a 43-yard completion. On the next play, he ran it in from 2 yards out to give East a three-possession lead.
West answered back with a 54-yard touchdown from Mateo Renteria to James Wadsworth.
West started to make a comeback right before halftime. Renteria connected with Wadsworth for a 26-yard reception on fourth down to the 3-yard line. Two plays later, Preston Deming ran it in for a 2-yard touchdown.
In Mathews’s first drive of the third quarter, he drove East 49 yards on the scoring drive. He ran his third touchdown into the end zone from 3 yards out.
The West answered right back with a touchdown on their own. Chris Mehn scored from 1 yard out.
The West got a safety by Joshua Reed midway through the fourth quarter to pull within one point.
On the ensuing kickoff, West made a blunder by not jumping on the ball and East recovered. Mathews drove East down the field to record his fourth touchdown of the game on a 7-yard scamper.
West scored a touchdown with 35 seconds left in the game. It was a pass from Renteria to Wadsworth. West went for two but were stopped short.
Galveston County had many players shining in the Bayou Bowl. Mathews was named the Offensive MVP with four rushing touchdowns.
Swaney had 119 receiving yards on seven receptions. Williams finished with a blocked punt and five tackles, which included two for a loss. Andrew had a forced fumble with six tackles, which included one for a loss.
Shining for county-adjacent Clear Lake on defense was Brian Holloway, who had 12 tackles.
