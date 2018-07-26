LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights enter the 2018 season on the heels of a run all the way to the Region III-6A championship match last year, but no heads are swelling due to that impressive feat.
“This group is so different as a whole — they know that they got there, but they know they’re going to have to work twice as hard this year to get back there,” Clear Falls head coach Lyndsay Hodges said.
“No matter how we end up, this group is so much fun,” Hodges added. “They were great in the offseason, they all kept in touch over the summer, they’ve all been working extremely hard, getting stronger and staying healthy, and they’re just ready.”
Clear Falls returns a solid core of experienced talent led by returning starters Mia Johnson at outside hitter, Rachel Brown at middle blocker, Cassie Srb and Savanna Schaff at setter, and Erin Kearney taking over full time at libero. Also returning to the fold will be Anita Parrott, who Hodges called “an amazing athlete” and who will either play at right-side hitter or middle blocker.
“I’ve got a good returning crew, and I’m excited to see what the others will add to it,” Hodges said.
Mixing in with those seasoned players will be a promising group of sophomores getting called up the the main roster from the junior varsity team Hodges said. Also expected to see more playing time this season are returning varsity middle blocker Skylar Antwi and outside hitter Katy Guisti.
“I’m excited to see what they’ve done over the summer and see how they’ll fit into the varsity picture,” Hodges said. “I think we’ve got a lot of potential. It’s just going to be a matter of who steps up and what kind of hitters I have.”
A major challenge for the Knights this season will be filling the sizable shoes of hitters Briana Garcia and Brianna Daphnis, as well as libero Naomi Jean — all of whom will play on the collegiate level in 2018.
“I have some kids who I know can do it, and I know they can get in there and work for it and make it happen,” Hodges said.
As per usual, Clear Falls will get its season off to a challenging start, opening 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Deer Park before entering the prestigious Adidas John Turner Classic tournament hosted by Pearland Independent School District and will start Aug. 9-11.
“I’m excited to see what they can do,” Hodges said. “I know this group is really pumped about their season and what’s on the horizon.”
