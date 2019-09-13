HITCHCOCK
The rivalry between the Hitchcock Bulldogs and the La Marque Cougars was renewed for another season as Hitchcock hosted the La Marque Cougars at Bulldog Stadium, and a matchup that was fought hard between opponents ended in a 31-6 victory for La Marque as the Cougars improve to 2-1 on the season as the Bulldogs fall to 0-3.
Hitchcock struggled from the beginning as their its three offensive drives resulted in punts before the Bulldogs could even advance for a first down.
After back-to-back muffed long snaps on fourth down, the Cougars were granted with great starting field position at the Bulldogs' 30-yard line. La Marque would score four plays later on a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Armond Robinson (eight carries, 71 yards, two rushing TDs), striking first to make it 7-0.
The following possession, the Cougars denied a Bulldog first down forcing another punt. However, the ball was snapped high over the punter’s head and resulted in a safety, giving La Marque a 9-0 lead.
The Cougars offense scored another rushing touchdown, this time by Damarcus Nelson (18 carries, 69 yards, one rushing TD), as the score reached 15-0.
Hitchcock’s defense held the Cougars for the first time of the night with 4:50 left in the second quarter, leading to starting field position for the Bulldogs at the 30-yard line. Hitchcock put its first points on the board with 1:41 left in the half by a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Christian Dorsey (10 carries, 48 yards, one rushing TD). La Marque would let the clock run down with a 15-6 lead going into intermission.
The rout would continue into the second half as La Marque’s Ike Owens returned the kickoff for 70 yards, leaving the momentum in the Cougars' favor. La Marque scored once more and picked up a second safety, reaching the final score of 31-6.
Hitchcock’s 131 yards of total offense had no answer to the Cougars’ 271 yards as the Bulldogs were outperformed in every category.
When asked about his team’s performance, Hitchcock’s head coach Craig Smith said, “Mental mistakes and having the 70-yard touchdown called back dug us in a deep hole that we were never able to recover from," Hitchcock head coach Craig Smith said about his team's performance.
Bouncing back from a loss versus Hitchcock last season, La Marque was able to trade blows as head coach Shone Evans called this season's game a “traditional, hard fought Galveston County football game between two good teams.’’
As the fourth week of the season approaches, both teams will play at their home stadiums 7 p.m. next Friday. The La Marque Cougars will face the Columbia Roughnecks in Etheredge Stadium, and the Hitchcock Bulldogs will host the Houston Scarborough Spartans at Bulldog Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.