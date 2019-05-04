LEAGUE CITY
Legendary Houston Oilers coach Bum Phillips once had a succinct saying about Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell.
“He may not be in a class all by himself, but it don’t take time to call the roll.”
Phillips might well have been describing Clear Springs golfer Niko Nebout, who will compete in the upcoming Class 6A State Golf Tournament at Legacy Hills in Georgetown for the fourth time, beginning when he was only a high school freshman (he made second team all-state).
Exactly how many other players have accomplished that feat is difficult to ascertain, but you can bet it doesn’t take long to “call the roll.”
To listen to the young phenom talk about his upcoming attempt to claim the individual title, one could mistakenly believe that he has something for which to apologize. Not hardly.
Coach Troy Frederick and his star senior has been part of an impressive run, with the Clear Springs Chargers having qualified as a team three of the past four years. They finish each other’s sentences in describing those previous experiences, concluding that this is a year of “redemption” for both Niko and the Clear Springs golf program.
In their initial trip to state, the talented squad had no expectation of winning, having survived a playoff to secure a spot in the tournament. The next year, they won the district title and their first ever Region III-6A title, and expectations were high but ended with disappointment. Call it comeuppance.
Frederick describes last year’s team as the most talented he has ever coached. Frederick, a geometry teacher, felt they had all the angles figured out going back to Legacy Hills for the third time, and early in the tournament it looked like he was right, as they held a comfortable lead.
Then, golf does what golf does. Their hopes were dashed, but not their spirit.
Seniors on that team included brothers Francois and Andre Jacobs along with Alex Welch, two of whom now are competing in college, with Francois setting some Division II records as a freshman.
The 2018-19 season, dedicated to rebuilding, gave Niko and his coach a new perspective as they prepare for the state tournament. This year, the Chargers did not qualify as a team. Niko alone will represent them.
“I didn’t play well last year”, says the young left-hander of his performance at the state outing. Both his coach and his dad — himself a former collegiate golfer at Houston Baptist University and a primary architect of his prodigy’s swing — explained further.
“Niko was having some issues with his swing that kind of clouded his thought process for a while, but that’s all in the past now, and he’s ready”, said dad James Nebout. “He’s always been dedicated to working on his game, ever since he chose golf over other sports at which he also had potential, or maybe not so much. Once he won his first tournament as a little kid, he just wanted to play golf all the time”.
While not truly ambidextrous, Niko does some things, like writing, right-handed. So, when he kept gripping golf clubs cross-handed, dad Jimmy turned to his friend Butch Harmon for advice and counsel.
“He’s left handed; leave him alone,” said Harmon.
It would therefore be logical that Phil Mickelson, Mike Weir or Bubba Watson (there is a resemblance, both physically and in the artistic nature of the swing) must surely be his model.
Nope, it’s Tiger. Not just for the success, but for the work ethic, determination and resilience. And it’s the resilience that comes to the forefront as Niko talks about state.
He knows he can go low (he shot a 65 when he was 14 years old) and he knows he can win. He also knows the experience will be different — not having teammates to rally around him in support, but also not needing to worry about letting teammates down. Coach wants his player to have fun, to soak up the experience in addition to grinding his best to claim a title.
Ray Lease knows a thing or two about people. He has spent his entire adult life observing human behavior — the best and the worst — having retired (then gone back part-time) as a major in the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Lease also knows more than a little about golf, having competed at its highest level, including the United States Senior Open Championship. Lease is plain-spoken; it is best not to ask his thoughts unless one is prepared for, as he terms it, a “blunt” response.
“This is a great kid”, Lease recently said of Niko, unsolicited. “Look, I’ve known him since he was yea high. He’s polite, respectful of not only adults but other kids. He’s an excellent student. He’s just the total package.”
Lease has played alongside and mentored young golfers for years, and says he has never seen the level of talent Nebout displays.
“He’s long off the tee and strikes the ball solidly, but I’m telling you, there are guys on the PGA Tour who wish they had hands as good as his. When he misses a green, his ability to get it up and down is just incredible; he believes he can hole it from anywhere around the green.”
It is too soon to look too far into the future, but Niko is indeed set on making a living playing golf. First, however, comes college. He will make his decision as to where he will play depending not only on scholarship offers (some already on the table), but academic offerings as well. That’s a discussion better suited for later this summer.
“Last year we knocked on the door. This year we beat on it. Next year we’re going to kick the son of a bin,” Phillips said that of his Houston Oilers and their pursuit of a Super Bowl title.
He could just as easily have been describing the mental toughness, the work, the desire and preparation Niko Nebout has as he gets ready to play on the biggest stage in Texas high school golf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.